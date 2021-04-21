COVID-19 vaccine pre-registration opens for teachers, daycare workers in Waterloo Region

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Public Health has opened pre-registration for vaccines for a wide swathe of new people who have to leave home to work including those working in the school system as well as daycare workers.

Once pre-registered, people will eventually be given an opportunity to book an appointment to receive a COVID-19 vaccination.

The list from the school system includes teachers, janitorial staff, school bus drivers as well as office staff.

The region says the list of Group 1 workers also includes those working at food processing plants, an area that has seen several major outbreaks in Waterloo Region.

The list now also includes those responding to critical events such as first responders, children’s aid staff, emergency management and critical infrastructure restoration workers.

Others who are now eligible for preregistration also include those working in farming, the funeral industry, enforcement, inspection and compliance, and foster care agenda workers.

A full list of who is now eligible is available on the region’s website.

The region says it is encouraging those in these sectors to pre-register for an appointment as soon as possible, and once they are allowed to book an appointment, to do so quickly.

It is also reminding those who are 40 and over that they can now book an appointment to receive the AstraZeneca vaccine at some primary care offices and pharmacies across the region.

A list of eligible pharmacies is available on the province’s website while a list of primary care providers is on the region’s website.

As of Monday at midnight, 151,575 vaccinations had been done in Waterloo Region with a total of 23.06 per cent of area residents having received at least one shot of a vaccine. That number climbs to 29.23 when those under the age of 18 are excluded.

