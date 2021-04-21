Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Traffic

Van collides with Peterborough Transit bus in city’s west end

By Greg Davis Global News
Click to play video: 'Van collides with Peterborough Transit bus in city’s west end' Van collides with Peterborough Transit bus in city’s west end
A van collided with a Peterborough Transit bus in the city's west end on Wednesday morning. The collision occurred at the intersection of Sir Sandford Fleming Drive and Airport Road.

Emergency crews are on the scene of a collision involving a van and a Peterborough Transit bus on Wednesday morning.

The collision occurred around 8:45 a.m. at the intersection of Sir Sandford Fleming Drive and Airport Road in the city’s west end.

Read more: Peterborough transit riders concerned about COVID-19 regulations

The van struck the mid portion of driver’s side of the bus.

A van collided with a Peterborough Transit bus on Wednesday morning. View image in full screen
A van collided with a Peterborough Transit bus on Wednesday morning. Harrison Perkins/Special to Global News Peterborough

Story continues below advertisement

At least one person is being assessed by paramedics at the scene.

Trending Stories

The section of Airport Road south of Brealey Drive is closed as police investigate the collision.

— More to come.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TransitPeterborough TransitSir Sandford Fleming Drivecolisioncollision with bus

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers