Van collides with Peterborough Transit bus in city’s west end

Emergency crews are on the scene of a collision involving a van and a Peterborough Transit bus on Wednesday morning.

The collision occurred around 8:45 a.m. at the intersection of Sir Sandford Fleming Drive and Airport Road in the city’s west end.

The van struck the mid portion of driver’s side of the bus.

View image in full screen A van collided with a Peterborough Transit bus on Wednesday morning. Harrison Perkins/Special to Global News Peterborough

TRAFFIC: Emergency crews are on scene of a collision between a van and a @ptbo_transit bus on Sir Sandford Fleming Drive and Airport Road. Injuries are unclear at this time but one person is being assessed by @PtboParamedics #ptbonews pic.twitter.com/q85fnNpBUO — Harrison Perkins (@HaPerkins) April 21, 2021

At least one person is being assessed by paramedics at the scene.

The section of Airport Road south of Brealey Drive is closed as police investigate the collision.

— More to come.