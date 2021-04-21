Van collides with Peterborough Transit bus in city’s west end

Emergency crews are on the scene of a collision involving a van and a Peterborough Transit bus on Wednesday morning.
The collision occurred around 8:45 a.m. at the intersection of Sir Sandford Fleming Drive and Airport Road in the city’s west end.
The van struck the mid portion of driver’s side of the bus.
At least one person is being assessed by paramedics at the scene.
The section of Airport Road south of Brealey Drive is closed as police investigate the collision.
— More to come.
