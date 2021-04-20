Ottawa police make arrest in connection with Boyce Avenue shooting

Ottawa police said Tuesday they have arrested a man in relation to a shooting in the city’s west end last summer.
Two men were taken to hospital after a shooting in the 100 block of Boyce Avenue, just off Carling Avenue, on June 29, 2020.
Police said roughly a month later that they were looking for 23-year-old Akol Akoi and said then that he was being charged as an accessory to the incident.
Read more: Peel police to investigate after video circulates of physical altercation between boy, OPP officer
A joint unit of the Ottawa Police Service and the Ontario Provincial Police arrested Akoi on Monday morning in the area of Albion Road, according to a statement. Officers said they seized a loaded semi-automatic handgun and illegal drugs during the arrest.
Akoi now faces a series of gun-related charges and one count of possessing a Schedule I substance for the purposes of trafficking and one count of possessing proceeds of a crime.
A second man was arrested with Akoi on Monday, police said.
Dominik Teale, 35, is charged with occupying a motor vehicle knowing a firearm was present as well as three breaches of his weapons prohibition.
Both were scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.
Comments