Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Ottawa police make arrest in connection with Boyce Avenue shooting

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted April 20, 2021 4:35 pm
The Ottawa Police Service arrested one man in connection with a shooting on Boyce Avenue in June 2020 that sent two men to hospital. View image in full screen
The Ottawa Police Service arrested one man in connection with a shooting on Boyce Avenue in June 2020 that sent two men to hospital. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Ottawa police said Tuesday they have arrested a man in relation to a shooting in the city’s west end last summer.

Two men were taken to hospital after a shooting in the 100 block of Boyce Avenue, just off Carling Avenue, on June 29, 2020.

Police said roughly a month later that they were looking for 23-year-old Akol Akoi and said then that he was being charged as an accessory to the incident.

Read more: Peel police to investigate after video circulates of physical altercation between boy, OPP officer

A joint unit of the Ottawa Police Service and the Ontario Provincial Police arrested Akoi on Monday morning in the area of Albion Road, according to a statement. Officers said they seized a loaded semi-automatic handgun and illegal drugs during the arrest.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Akoi now faces a series of gun-related charges and one count of possessing a Schedule I substance for the purposes of trafficking and one count of possessing proceeds of a crime.

A second man was arrested with Akoi on Monday, police said.

Dominik Teale, 35, is charged with occupying a motor vehicle knowing a firearm was present as well as three breaches of his weapons prohibition.

Both were scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

Click to play video: '‘You are not alone’: Trudeau marks 1st anniversary of Nova Scotia mass shooting' ‘You are not alone’: Trudeau marks 1st anniversary of Nova Scotia mass shooting
‘You are not alone’: Trudeau marks 1st anniversary of Nova Scotia mass shooting
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OPPOttawa PoliceOttawa Police ServiceOttawa ShootingOttawa guns and gangsOttawa firearmsBoyce Avenue shooting

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers