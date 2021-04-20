Guelph reports 9 new COVID-19 cases, active cases fall to 349

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph’s public health unit is reporting nine new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, raising its total case count to 3,708 during the pandemic.

It comes a day after 116 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Guelph from the weekend.

Tuesday’s data shows active cases fell drastically by 37 in the last day to 349 cases, with another 46 people recovering from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

The city’s resolved case count is at 3,322 and its COVID-19 death toll of 37 has not changed since Feb. 24.

Public health’s online portal shows the majority of the currently active cases were attributed to close contact and total cases are mostly in the 20 to 39 age group.

In Wellington County, four new cases are being reported on Tuesday as its case count reaches 1,286.

The number of active cases in the county has fallen by 16 from the previous day to 106, with another 20 people recovering from COVID-19. Resolved cases have climbed to 1,145.

Wellington County’s COVID-19 death toll of 35 remains unchanged, with the last fatal case being reported on March 19.

A COVID-19 outbreak at the Homewood Health Centre declared on April 1 continues after four patients and four staff members tested positive for the virus.

The case rate for Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph (WDG) Public Health has fallen to 151.9 from 153.5 cases per 100,000, while its test positivity rate is at 7.4 per cent.

There are 24 people with COVID-19 in a hospital within the health unit, including nine in intensive care.

WDG Public Health has administered 80,808 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines since the rollout began on Jan. 6.

This is an increase of 1,830 doses over what was reported on Thursday.

Public health also reports that 73,584 people are now considered vaccinated, having received at least one dose, which represents 28.8 per cent of the eligible population. The goal is to get to 75 per cent by June.

Anyone over the age of 16 can pre-register for a vaccination appointment on public health’s website.

