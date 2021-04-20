Truck rollover spills fertilizer near Hwy. 35 in City of Kawartha Lakes

No injuries were reported after a truck hauling fertilizer rolled over Monday evening in the City of Kawartha Lakes.
The crash happened around 6:30 p.m. on Boundary Road at the intersection of Highway 35, just a few kilometres south of the village of Pontypool.
Crews worked to contain a diesel spill and clean up fertilizer from the roadway. The total amount of fertilizer spilled is not yet known.
The westbound lane of Boundary Road and a section of the southbound lane of Highway 35 was blocked by police and cleanup crews.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation by City of Kawartha Lakes OPP.
