Truck rollover spills fertilizer near Hwy. 35 in City of Kawartha Lakes

No injuries were reported after a truck hauling fertilizer rolled over Monday evening in the City of Kawartha Lakes.

The crash happened around 6:30 p.m. on Boundary Road at the intersection of Highway 35, just a few kilometres south of the village of Pontypool.

Crews worked to contain a diesel spill and clean up fertilizer from the roadway. The total amount of fertilizer spilled is not yet known.

The westbound lane of Boundary Road and a section of the southbound lane of Highway 35 was blocked by police and cleanup crews.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by City of Kawartha Lakes OPP.