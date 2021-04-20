Menu

Truck rollover spills fertilizer near Hwy. 35 in City of Kawartha Lakes

By Greg Davis Global News
Click to play video: 'Truck spills fertilizer near Hwy. 35 south of Pontypool in City of Kawartha Lakes' Truck spills fertilizer near Hwy. 35 south of Pontypool in City of Kawartha Lakes
A truck carrying fertilizer rolled over on Monday evening in the City of Kawartha Lakes near Pontypool.

No injuries were reported after a truck hauling fertilizer rolled over Monday evening in the City of Kawartha Lakes.

The crash happened around 6:30 p.m. on Boundary Road at the intersection of Highway 35, just a few kilometres south of the village of Pontypool.

Read more: 2 airlifted following 4-vehicle collision on Hwy. 35 south of Lindsay

Crews worked to contain a diesel spill and clean up fertilizer from the roadway. The total amount of fertilizer spilled is not yet known.
The westbound lane of Boundary Road and a section of the southbound lane of Highway 35 was blocked by police and cleanup crews.
Story continues below advertisement
The cause of the crash remains under investigation by City of Kawartha Lakes OPP.
