Toddler with pre-existing conditions becomes youngest person in B.C. to die of COVID-19

B.C.’s top doctor says a two-year-old child has died as a result of COVID-19, becoming the youngest person in the province to die of the disease.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said the child lived in the Fraser Health region and was receiving care at BC Children’s Hospital in Vancouver.

“Although the child had pre-existing health conditions that complicated the illness, it was the virus that caused their death,” Henry said.

Henry said the death is a sad reminder of “the vicious nature of this virus.”

She sent her condolences to the child’s family and to health-care providers who looked after the child.

Henry said the child was one of eight people who died of the disease over the past three days. The province’s COVID-19 toll stands at 1,538.

The province also reported 2,960 new COVID-19 cases over a span of 72 hours.