Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - Budget 2021: Federal government promises $10 per day childcare by 2025

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Toddler with pre-existing conditions becomes youngest person in B.C. to die of COVID-19

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Click to play video: 'B.C. reports 2,960 new COVID-19 cases over three days, additional eight deaths including 2-year old child' B.C. reports 2,960 new COVID-19 cases over three days, additional eight deaths including 2-year old child
WATCH: Provincial health officer Dr. Henry reports a two-year-old child has died of COVID-19, becoming the youngest person in B.C. to die of the disease. An emotional Henry said the child had pre-existing conditions, but "it was the virus that caused their death."

B.C.’s top doctor says a two-year-old child has died as a result of COVID-19, becoming the youngest person in the province to die of the disease.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said the child lived in the Fraser Health region and was receiving care at BC Children’s Hospital in Vancouver.

Click to play video: 'More details from B.C.’s top doctor on the death of two-year-old from COVID-19' More details from B.C.’s top doctor on the death of two-year-old from COVID-19
More details from B.C.’s top doctor on the death of two-year-old from COVID-19

“Although the child had pre-existing health conditions that complicated the illness, it was the virus that caused their death,” Henry said.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Henry said the death is a sad reminder of “the vicious nature of this virus.”

Read more: COVID: B.C. extends restrictions through May long weekend, planning travel restrictions

She sent her condolences to the child’s family and to health-care providers who looked after the child.

Read more: B.C. reports 2,960 new COVID-19 cases over three days as hospitalizations hit record highs

Henry said the child was one of eight people who died of the disease over the past three days. The province’s COVID-19 toll stands at 1,538.

The province also reported 2,960 new COVID-19 cases over a span of 72 hours.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVIDbc coronavirusBC COVID-19bc covidFraser HealthBC Children's HospitalBC 2-year-old dies COVID-19BC two-year-old dies COVID-19COVID-19 2-year-old death BC

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers