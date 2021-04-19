Hastings Prince Edward announces 8th COVID-19 death, 102 active cases

Send this page to someone via email

Another person has died in Hastings and Prince Edward of COVID-19, according to local case counts.

In Monday’s update, Hastings Prince Edward Public Health is reporting its eighth death since the pandemic began.

The health unit has not given any details about the age or gender of the person who died, and there is currently no information in provincial data about the death.

There are also 12 people in hospital locally with COVID-19, four people in intensive care and one person on a ventilator.

There were five new cases reported in the region Monday and 12 people recovered.

