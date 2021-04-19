Menu

Canada

Hastings Prince Edward announces 8th COVID-19 death, 102 active cases

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted April 19, 2021 3:53 pm
Hastings Prince Edward Public Health View image in full screen
Eight people have now died of COVID-19 in Hastings Prince Edward since the pandemic began, according to local case counts. Global Kingston

Another person has died in Hastings and Prince Edward of COVID-19, according to local case counts.

In Monday’s update, Hastings Prince Edward Public Health is reporting its eighth death since the pandemic began.

Read more: ‘What a slap in the face’ — PEC nurse pleads with public to follow COVID-19 health measures

The health unit has not given any details about the age or gender of the person who died, and there is currently no information in provincial data about the death.

Trending Stories

There are also 12 people in hospital locally with COVID-19, four people in intensive care and one person on a ventilator.

There were five new cases reported in the region Monday and 12 people recovered.

