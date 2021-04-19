Thompson RCMP find more than just noodles in shipment of mac and cheese

Send this page to someone via email

Three people have been arrested after Manitoba RCMP found more than just noodles in a case of Kraft Dinner boxes.

Police in Thompson said they learned that a number of drugs were set to be delivered to Nisichawayasihk Cree Nation via a delivery service on Thursday.

When they intercepted the cargo, officers found a case of Kraft Dinner boxes and a box of baby formula with altered packaging.

Inside the mac and cheese packages, police said, were 480 grams of illegal dried cannabis, while the baby formula cans were full of alcohol. Police said they also seized oxycodone and alprazolam pills.

View image in full screen Some of the contraband seized by RCMP. RCMP Manitoba

A further 694 grams of illicit pot, as well as drug trafficking paraphernalia, was found the next day when police raided a home on Martin Bay in Thompson.

The three suspects, two men and a woman from Thompson, have been charged with two counts of trafficking, distribution of illicit cannabis, possessing cannabis for the purpose of selling, and unauthorized sale of liquor. A second woman was also arrested but released without charge.

Thompson RCMP continues to investigate.

