World

All Americans 16 and older can now get vaccinated in the U.S.

By Mrinalika Roy Reuters
Posted April 19, 2021 10:36 am
Click to play video: 'Canadian kids under 16 likely won’t get vaccinated until 2022' Canadian kids under 16 likely won’t get vaccinated until 2022
WATCH: Canadian kids under 16 likely won't get vaccinated until 2022 – Mar 1, 2021

Everyone in the United States aged 16 years and above is now eligible for COVID-19 vaccination, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Monday.

Read more: A look at when Canada could start administering COVID-19 vaccines to teens, children

People aged 16 years and above who have underlying medical conditions that increase the risk of serious, life-threatening complications from COVID-19, should be among those offered the vaccine first, according to the U.S. health agency’s latest recommendations.

Click to play video: 'Pfizer says its COVID-19 vaccine effective for kids aged 12-15' Pfizer says its COVID-19 vaccine effective for kids aged 12-15
Pfizer says its COVID-19 vaccine effective for kids aged 12-15 – Mar 31, 2021

The majority of U.S. states have already expanded their COVID-19 vaccine rollouts to people from this age group. Alaska was the first state to lower statewide eligibility to age 16 and was followed by states including Georgia, Texas and California.

Earlier in April, U.S. President Joe Biden had directed states to widen the vaccine eligibility to people aged 18 or above by April 19. No COVID-19 vaccine is authorized yet for those under 16, although testing is underway.

Read more: One year into COVID-19, a look at when and where the next pandemic could emerge

More than half of U.S. adults have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, according to CDC.

In Canada, no vaccines have been approved for use in children younger than 16 years of age.

Health Canada says it is waiting on data from the vaccine manufacturers before it approves any shot for use in children.

— with a file from Global News

© 2021 Reuters
