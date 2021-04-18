Hundreds without power due to weather, pole fires: Manitoba Hydro

Hundreds of Manitobans were without power Sunday as Manitoba Hydro crews worked to restore services.
The crown corporation began tweeting about the outages around 9 a.m. Sunday morning, alerting people in the Portage la Prairie and Carman areas.
Roughly 350 people living in the Randolph-New Bothwell area were also impacted by loss of power as power lines were covered in ice thanks to overnight snow.
The Manitoba Hydro outages map is currently out of service thanks to the ongoing IBEW labour disruption that prevented residents from seeing which areas are impacted and any potential restoration times.
Approximately 500 customers in the Komarno-Inwood-Narcisse areas were also left in the dark for two hours.
Adding to the list of repairs, hydro crews headed to the Tuxedo area to work on a pole fire leaving roughly 750 residents without power for four hours beginning at 11:45 a.m. Sunday.
The crown corporation continues to update its Twitter account with estimated times of restoration and information on how they remove ice from power lines.
