Hundreds without power due to weather, pole fires: Manitoba Hydro

Send this page to someone via email

Hundreds of Manitobans were without power Sunday as Manitoba Hydro crews worked to restore services.

The crown corporation began tweeting about the outages around 9 a.m. Sunday morning, alerting people in the Portage la Prairie and Carman areas.

April showers are supposed to bring May flowers, but today’s sleety-rain-snow may cause a service interruption. Here’s how you can report an outage online. ❄️🌧☂️ https://t.co/uVJQLeXCrV — Manitoba Hydro (@manitobahydro) April 18, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

Roughly 350 people living in the Randolph-New Bothwell area were also impacted by loss of power as power lines were covered in ice thanks to overnight snow.

#mboutage Randolph – New Bothwell area – outage to approx 350 customers as crews remove ice from power lines causing the service interruptions today. No ETR currently. Here’s more info about how we remove ice from lines https://t.co/Ya5KYEX4vm — Manitoba Hydro (@manitobahydro) April 18, 2021

The Manitoba Hydro outages map is currently out of service thanks to the ongoing IBEW labour disruption that prevented residents from seeing which areas are impacted and any potential restoration times.

Approximately 500 customers in the Komarno-Inwood-Narcisse areas were also left in the dark for two hours.

Adding to the list of repairs, hydro crews headed to the Tuxedo area to work on a pole fire leaving roughly 750 residents without power for four hours beginning at 11:45 a.m. Sunday.

Story continues below advertisement

#mboutage Winnipeg: repair to damage from a pole fire requires an outage to Tuxedo area residents starting after 11:45 am that will last approx 4 hours. Approx. 750 customers will be affected. Tips for extended outages here: https://t.co/mtxT29eFKA pic.twitter.com/VD7kYgeOze — Manitoba Hydro (@manitobahydro) April 18, 2021

The crown corporation continues to update its Twitter account with estimated times of restoration and information on how they remove ice from power lines.