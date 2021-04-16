Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Couple pulled from vehicle, assaulted, robbed in Swan River: RCMP

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted April 16, 2021 5:53 pm
Swan River RCMP are investigating after a man and woman were pulled from a vehicle, assaulted, and robbed early Thursday. View image in full screen
Swan River RCMP are investigating after a man and woman were pulled from a vehicle, assaulted, and robbed early Thursday. Global News

A man and woman are recovering after police say they were pulled out of their vehicle before being assaulted and robbed in Swan River early Thursday.

RCMP say the couple were driving in a white SUV when several people approached as they stopped at a stop sign near 1st Street North and 9th Avenue North around 3 a.m.

Read more: 2 charged in Swan River, Man. drug raid

They say the group opened the vehicle’s doors and pulled both victims out, assaulting them before stealing items and fleeing.

Both the man and woman were treated in hospital and later released, police said in a release Friday.

Police are asking anyone with information to call investigators at 204-734-3454 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Click to play video: 'Manitoba RCMP investigate double homicide in RM of Tache' Manitoba RCMP investigate double homicide in RM of Tache
Manitoba RCMP investigate double homicide in RM of Tache – Mar 25, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMPwinnipegAssaultRobberyWinnipeg crimeSwan RiverSwan River RCMP

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers