Couple pulled from vehicle, assaulted, robbed in Swan River: RCMP

A man and woman are recovering after police say they were pulled out of their vehicle before being assaulted and robbed in Swan River early Thursday.

RCMP say the couple were driving in a white SUV when several people approached as they stopped at a stop sign near 1st Street North and 9th Avenue North around 3 a.m.

They say the group opened the vehicle’s doors and pulled both victims out, assaulting them before stealing items and fleeing.

Both the man and woman were treated in hospital and later released, police said in a release Friday.

Police are asking anyone with information to call investigators at 204-734-3454 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

