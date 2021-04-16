New Brunswick says staff, families at Edmundston child-care centre advised to isolate

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick reported nine cases of COVID-19 on Friday and said a case was detected at an Edmundston child care facility.

Two of the newly reported cases are located in the Moncton region, one is in the Saint John region and six are in the Edmundston region. Of the cases, two are related to travel, five are close contacts of previously reported cases and two others are under investigation.

According to the province, two cases were previously reported in the Edmundston region after identifying false-positive test results.

“In certain rare situations, such as these, the results were not in keeping with patient information or the COVID-19 activity in the area, so the samples were retested,” read a news release.

The two cases will be removed from cumulative provincial data.

To date, the province has confirmed 1,767 cases of COVID-19, with 1,592 recoveries.

There have also been 33 deaths as a result of the virus and 141 cases remain active in New Brunswick. There are 20 patients in hospital, of which 12 are in ICU.

A positive case of COVID-19 was confirmed at Garderie Mélubulles, a child-care facility in Edmundston.

“Public Health has advised staff, learners and their families to self-isolate until midnight on Sunday, April 18. If you or a family member have been in close contact with this case, you will be notified by Public Health for contact tracing.”

The province says those who do not hear from public health have not been identified as close contacts.

In addition, parts of Zone 4 have transitioned back to the orange level of COVID-19 recovery. This includes communities of Saint-Léonard, Grand Falls, Drummond, New Denmark and Four Falls.

Edmundston and the upper Madawaska region are still in lockdown as of Friday.

All other zones, as well as the Saint-Quentin and Kedgwick regions in Zone 4, remain in the yellow level of COVID-19 recovery.