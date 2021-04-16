Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

3 Hamilton long-term care homes affected by COVID-19 to get $7M from government for upgrades

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted April 16, 2021 12:45 pm
St. Peter’s Residence at Chedoke is one of three Hamilton-area long-term care homes receiving joint government funding for upgrades. View image in full screen
St. Peter’s Residence at Chedoke is one of three Hamilton-area long-term care homes receiving joint government funding for upgrades. Google Maps

Three Hamilton-area long-term care homes – the subject of outbreaks amid the COVID-19 pandemic – will receive millions from a one-time combined federal-provincial program for upgrades.

The combined investment of $6.68 million for Idlewyld Manor, St. Peter’s Residence and St. Joseph’s Villa is part of a $100-million project to improve HVAC systems and make retrofits or repairs to fire sprinkler systems in 95 long-term care homes across the province.

Read more: Shalom Village, St. Peter’s expansions to create 200 new or renovated long-term care beds

Idlewyld Manor on Sanatorium Road on the Mountain will get just over $2.76 million for a new HVAC system, chiller and boilers.

St. Joseph’s Villa in Dundas will get about $1.34 million to replace a chiller plant and fire sprinklers, while St. Peter’s Residence at Chedoke will receive about $2.58 million, which will also include an HVAC system and building automation.

Story continues below advertisement

Each of the homes has had outbreaks of varying degrees amid the pandemic.

Click to play video: 'Residents, family members urge Ontario to ease restrictions on long-term care homes' Residents, family members urge Ontario to ease restrictions on long-term care homes

St. Joseph’s Villa closed two of its units in an effort to contain an outbreak in late November. The outbreaks in the South and Birch Unit-North towers combined had 40 infected residents and 25 staff members. There were a pair of deaths among seniors in the outbreaks.

Trending Stories

Idlewyld manor has had three outbreaks amid the pandemic, with an early November outbreak accounting for 25 cases among 13 residents and 12 staffers, and one resident death.

Read more: Ontario could announce new restrictions Friday to curb surging COVID-19 rates

“Our Government is reversing decades of neglect and underfunding by repairing and rebuilding long-term care in Ontario like never before,” said Dr. Merrilee Fullerton, minister of long-term care. “Today’s investment in homes across the province is another part of our government’s plan to ensure our loved ones live in comfort and with the safety, dignity and respect they deserve.”

Story continues below advertisement

The funding is part of a combined federal-provincial investment of up to $1.05 billion to build or renovate health and safety-related projects in long-term care, education and municipalities through the COVID-19 Resilience Infrastructure Stream (CVRIS) of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP).

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19CoronavirusCOVIDHamiltonHamilton newsSt. Joseph's Villaidlewyld manorHVAC upgradest. peter's residence

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers