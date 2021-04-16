Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

OPP looking for driver that they say nearly struck officer in Harrowsmith

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
OPP are looking for the occupants of a vehicle that nearly struck an officer during a RIDE program in Harrowsmith two weeks back. View image in full screen
OPP are looking for the occupants of a vehicle that nearly struck an officer during a RIDE program in Harrowsmith two weeks back. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

OPP are looking for occupants of a pickup truck that police say nearly struck a police officer two weeks ago in Harrowsmith.

According to OPP, on April 3, just after 2:30 a.m., an older model black pickup truck accelerated toward an officer conducting a RIDE check on Highway 38 near Wilton Road.

The officer was nearly struck, but was not injured, police say.

Trending Stories

Read more: OPP officer injured after being hit by vehicle during traffic stop on Highway 400

The vehicle then fled the scene.

As of Friday, police are still looking for the vehicle, and the occupants inside the truck at the time.

They’re asking anyone with information about the incident to contact Frontenac OPP at 613-372-1932.

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
PoliceOPPPickup TruckFrontenac OPPRIDE programharrowsmithHighway 38opp nearly hitOPP officer targeted

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers