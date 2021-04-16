OPP looking for driver that they say nearly struck officer in Harrowsmith

Send this page to someone via email

OPP are looking for occupants of a pickup truck that police say nearly struck a police officer two weeks ago in Harrowsmith.

According to OPP, on April 3, just after 2:30 a.m., an older model black pickup truck accelerated toward an officer conducting a RIDE check on Highway 38 near Wilton Road.

The officer was nearly struck, but was not injured, police say.

The vehicle then fled the scene.

As of Friday, police are still looking for the vehicle, and the occupants inside the truck at the time.

They’re asking anyone with information about the incident to contact Frontenac OPP at 613-372-1932.

