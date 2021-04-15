Lethbridge mass vaccination centre opens to long wait times, line-ups

Send this page to someone via email

As more Albertans are eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, many are jumping on the opportunity to book their appointments — but some of those appointments are being delayed.

On Wednesday, the Alberta Health Services Immunization Centre at Lethbridge’s Exhibition Park began operating with expanded immunization capacity.

Some of those who lined up to get the needle say they found themselves waiting hours beyond their appointment time.

“There was at least 200 people in line,” said Lethbridge resident Mitch Millar. “If I would’ve known it was the first day, I wouldn’t have done it.”

He says he’s glad the weather was nice, but wished he came prepared with water, as he waited nearly two hours in line before getting the shot on Wednesday afternoon.

“At least it wasn’t cold, so I stood there,” he said. “But if it was windy or cold, I would’ve left.”

He says chairs were set up for people to rest on, and staff were very helpful, but he believes the delay might have been avoided if appointments were more staggered.

Alberta Health Services told Global News it is aware of the long wait times and line-ups in Lethbridge and Medicine Hat.

“As it was the first day of expanded immunization capacity at the two sites, challenges were identified and are being addressed to limit delays for clients,” an emailed statement read.



“We are also adding additional staff and signage to encourage people with appointments to wait in their vehicles until their appointment times.”

AHS says some people were arriving to line up 30 to 60 minutes before their appointment time, which contributed to long wait times.

Clients are asked to wait in their vehicles until five minutes prior to their appointment.

Ellison Annett, who received her vaccination on Thursday, says she wasn’t bothered by the wait time.

“It was an hour, but it didn’t feel like that because it did move so quickly and of course, you’re interested in what’s going on inside,” she said.

"Everybody's really happy and positive to come and get their vaccination."

As of April 13, more than one million doses of the vaccine have been administered in Alberta.