Liberal House Leader says MP nude photo leak could be ‘criminal,’ urges probe

Send this page to someone via email

The government House Leader is asking the Speaker of the House of Commons to investigate the leak of a photo of a Liberal MP caught naked on camera during a virtual sitting of Parliament.

Read more: Liberal MP issues apology after appearing naked in virtual House of Commons

Pablo Rodriguez says the incident involving Pontiac MP William Amos was mean-spirited and suggested the sharing of the photo “could very well be criminal.”

View image in full screen In a statement, Amos said his camera was “accidentally turned on” as he was changing into his work clothes after going for a run.

A screenshot shows Amos standing unclothed behind a desk between the Quebec and Canadian flags with what appears to be a phone covering his private parts.

Story continues below advertisement

Rodriguez blasted the unknown person who leaked the photo to media, asking if they had given any thought to the ramifications on Amos’ family and friends when they shared the photo.

Read more: 1st electronic vote in House of Commons history plagued by technical glitches

Procurement Minister Anita Anand also expressed concern over the sharing of the image at an event where Amos was originally scheduled to appear, but the minister said he’s instead “taking a day” and noted he has apologized for the incident as an accident.

Amos said he was embarrassed by his “unfortunate mistake” of not realizing his camera was on as he changed into his work clothes after going for a jog.