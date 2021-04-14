Menu

Canada

Air Canada confirms Penticton, B.C., service to resume, date to be announced

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted April 14, 2021 4:35 pm
Air Canada has confirmed that it will be resuming services in Penticton shortly. View image in full screen
Air Canada has confirmed that it will be resuming services in Penticton shortly. THE CANADIAN PRESS

Air Canada is resuming service to Penticton Regional Airport (YYF), the airline company confirmed on Wednesday.

Air travellers in the South Okanagan will once again be able to book flights through Air Canada, but the airline has not announced what the schedule or the start date will be.

“Air Canada is resuming service to Penticton,” wrote Air Canada media staff in an email.

“We are currently finalizing the schedule and start date, and will be updating (the website) in due course.”

Read more: Feds announce $5.9B aid package to Air Canada to help customer refunds, jobs

YYF has not seen an Air Canada plane since the airline ceased services back in December 2020.

The news of Air Canada’s return to Penticton comes on the heels of the major federal announcement of $5.9 billion in aid funds for the airline.

One of the promises made by the airline after receiving the aid was to restore and maintain air connections between smaller regional communities.

Click to play video: 'Rapid COVID-19 testing for LNG workers starts at YLW' Rapid COVID-19 testing for LNG workers starts at YLW
Rapid COVID-19 testing for LNG workers starts at YLW – Mar 30, 2021
COVID-19 Okanagan penticton south okanagan Air Canada BC COVID-19 Penticton Airport BC Travel BC air travel

