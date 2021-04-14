COVID-19 immunization eligibility changes throughout Saskatchewan

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan Health Authority has changed the eligibility at COVID-19 drive-thru vaccination clinics across the province to those aged 52-54.

This excludes Regina where the age range is 48-54.

The Pfizer vaccine will be offered at the drive-thru clinics in Saskatoon beginning Wednesday. All vaccine clinics across the province will have the Pfizer vaccine as of Thursday.

All drive-thru and walk-in clincis are on a first-come, first-served bases with no appointment necessary.

SHA has also changed the eligibility for those booking COVID-19 vaccine appointments.

People 52 years of age and older can now book an appointment while those 40 years and older living in the Northern Saskatchewan Administration District (far north) can also book now.

All remaining Phase 1 health-care workers and those with underlying health conditions and clinically extremely vulnerable may book through an eligibility letter including pregnant women and vulnerable 16 and 17-year-olds.

Further details surrounding drive-thru and walk-in clinics including wait times can be found on the Saskatchewan website.

