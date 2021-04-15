Okanagan weather: 20-degree heat sticks around

Send this page to someone via email

The first 20-degree days of the year arrive in the Okanagan Thursday afternoon as skies stay sunny all day long.

Temperatures dip down to about 0 C overnight before a beautiful sunny sky returns on Friday.

The mercury will climb a degree or so further into the 20s to finish the second week of April.

Pure blue skies and sunshine linger into the start of the weekend on Saturday as temperatures soar up to around 23 C, which is where daytime highs will sit on Sunday.

Sunday is the day when a few clouds are expected to filter back through, some of which could linger into next week as 20-degree heat sticks around as well.

View image in full screen Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.

Advertisement