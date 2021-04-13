B.C. premier set to take COVID-19 questions, announce new program for youth employment

Send this page to someone via email

Premier John Horgan is set to take questions from reporters on Tuesday for the first time since March 29, when the province announced additional COVID-19 restrictions amid record-high case counts.

The rolling seven-day count was 826.4 new cases a day on March 29, and has grown to 1,112.7 new cases per day.

0:43 B.C. premier asks young people to curb socialization amid latest spike in COVID-19 case numbers B.C. premier asks young people to curb socialization amid latest spike in COVID-19 case numbers – Mar 30, 2021

Horgan will appear beside Economic Recovery and Jobs Minister Ravi Kahlon and Nelson-Creston MLA Brittny Anderson to make an announcement about youth employment.

On March 29, Horgan told young people not to “blow it” for the rest of British Columbia when it comes to spreading COVID-19. Young people have been disproportionately impacted by the pandemic, experiencing greater job loss and impact on their finances.

The press conference will be carried live here on our website, the Global BC Facebook page, and on BC1 starting at 12:30 p.m.