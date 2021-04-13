Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Economy

B.C. premier set to take COVID-19 questions, announce new program for youth employment

By Richard Zussman Global News
Posted April 13, 2021 2:32 pm
Minister Adrian Dix looks through a copy copy of phase two in B.C.'s COVID-19 immunization plan as Premier John Horgan looks on during a press conference at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, March 1, 2021. View image in full screen
Minister Adrian Dix looks through a copy copy of phase two in B.C.'s COVID-19 immunization plan as Premier John Horgan looks on during a press conference at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, March 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

Premier John Horgan is set to take questions from reporters on Tuesday for the first time since March 29, when the province announced additional COVID-19 restrictions amid record-high case counts.

The rolling seven-day count was 826.4 new cases a day on March 29, and has grown to 1,112.7 new cases per day.

Read more: COVID: Sweeping new restrictions in place including in-person dining at B.C. bars and restaurants

Click to play video: 'B.C. premier asks young people to curb socialization amid latest spike in COVID-19 case numbers' B.C. premier asks young people to curb socialization amid latest spike in COVID-19 case numbers
B.C. premier asks young people to curb socialization amid latest spike in COVID-19 case numbers – Mar 30, 2021

Horgan will appear beside Economic Recovery and Jobs Minister Ravi Kahlon and Nelson-Creston MLA Brittny Anderson to make an announcement about youth employment.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

On March 29, Horgan told young people not to “blow it” for the rest of British Columbia when it comes to spreading COVID-19. Young people have been disproportionately impacted by the pandemic, experiencing greater job loss and impact on their finances.

The press conference will be carried live here on our website, the Global BC Facebook page, and on BC1 starting at 12:30 p.m.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
bc coronavirusCOVIDJohn Horganbc covidPremierPremier John HorganBC premierEconomic recoveryyouth employmentyoung people covidBC Young People

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers