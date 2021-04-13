New Brunswick health officials reported four new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

One of the new cases was in the Saint John region and three others were in the Edmundston region. All four cases are contacts of previously confirmed cases.

As of Tuesday, there have been 1,736 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the province and 1,570 recoveries.

There have been 33 deaths, and the number of active cases is 132, according to the province.

There are 18 New Brunswickers hospitalized with the virus, including 13 in intensive care.

Chief medical officer of health Dr. Jennifer Russell said in a news release that residents are encouraged to get tested for the virus.

“With new and more contagious variants arriving, it is important to take steps to keep yourself and your community safe,” she said.

The province completed 1,160 tests on Monday, for a total of 269,256 tests since the pandemic began.

“People with one or more COVID-19 symptoms are asked to request a test online,” read the release.

Public health also flagged a location of potential exposure to COVID-19 in Edmundston, at the National Bank at 111 de l’Église St., on April 8-9.

On Tuesday, Nova Scotia and P.E.I. premiers said that considering the rise in COVID-19 cases in the region, the reopening of the Atlantic bubble on April 19 is now unlikely.

New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs also said the reopening could be delayed.

The four Atlantic premiers are meeting Tuesday evening.