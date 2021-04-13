Charlevoix woman’s death prompts murder charge against male partner

Send this page to someone via email

A 46-year-old man is facing a second-degree murder charge in connection with the death of his partner in Quebec’s Charlevoix region last month.

Provincial police say Eric Levasseur was arrested Monday and will be charged by videoconference today with murdering 40-year-old Carolyne Labonté.

Labonté was found dead on March 18 at her home in Notre-Dame-des-Monts, 130 kilometres northeast of Quebec City, and an investigation and an autopsy later determined she had been killed.

READ MORE: Seven women killed in 7 weeks has Quebec sounding alarm over domestic violence spike

Provincial police spokeswoman Beatrice Dorsainville confirms Labonté and Levasseur were a couple and lived at the same address.

Victims’ advocates in Quebec have raised the alarm about a spate of killings linked to domestic violence this year.

Story continues below advertisement

Labonté is at least the ninth woman to be killed in an alleged case of domestic violence in the province since the beginning of 2021.

READ MORE: Quebecers take to the streets, demand more resources to fight domestic violence after 8 women killed