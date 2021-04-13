Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Review of Toronto police missing persons investigations to be released

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 13, 2021 6:24 am
Click to play video: 'Toronto police launch missing persons unit' Toronto police launch missing persons unit
WATCH ABOVE; Toronto police launch missing persons unit. Catherine McDonald reports – Oct 19, 2018

TORONTO — An independent review of the Toronto police force’s handling of missing-persons investigations is set to be released today.

The review, led by former judge Gloria Epstein, was ordered in the summer of 2018 after the arrest of serial killer Bruce McArthur but did not initially include his crimes in order to preserve his right to a fair trial.

Its scope was later expanded to include that case after McArthur pleaded guilty to eight counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of eight men with ties to Toronto’s gay village.

Read more: Review of Toronto police missing persons cases will include crimes of serial killer Bruce McArthur

The case stirred significant concern in Toronto’s LGBTQ community regarding how police investigated missing-person reports.

Trending Stories

Many voiced fears that investigations were affected by systemic bias and discrimination.

Story continues below advertisement

The independent review aimed to examine policies and procedures related to missing-persons cases, as well as how officers investigated the disappearances of residents who were later found to have been killed.

Click to play video: 'Toronto police handling of missing persons cases under external review' Toronto police handling of missing persons cases under external review
Toronto police handling of missing persons cases under external review – Mar 22, 2018
© 2021 The Canadian Press
Toronto PoliceMissing PersonsBruce McArthurToronto police missing personsToronto police missing persons reviewmissing persons casesindependent review missing persons casesmissing people Toronto

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers