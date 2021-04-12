COVID-19 outbreaks at Cobourg Collegiate Institute, Fenelon Court LTC; HKPR sees 55 weekend cases

Send this page to someone via email

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reported 55 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, along with two new outbreaks and 30 new variant cases.

They included 21 cases on Saturday (15 in Northumberland County, six in the City of Kawartha Lakes) and another 34 since then, according to Monday’s update. The new cases Monday included 21 in Northumberland, 11 in the Kawarthas and two in Haliburton County.

There are now 142 active cases of COVID-19 for the health unit, up from 111 reported on Friday.

The number of variant cases also continues to climb, now sitting at 148 — up from 118 on Friday. Northumberland County now has 102 variant cases, followed by 44 in the Kawarthas and two variant cases in Haliburton County.

New outbreaks were also declared at Fenelon Court Long-term Care in Fenelon Falls on Sunday and at Cobourg Collegiate Institute late Friday. Case details were not provided for Fenelon Court, however, there are now up to 17 cases now reported at the Cobourg school, according to the Kawartha, Pine Ridge District School Board. The school was ordered to close last Tuesday as students shifted to online learning.

Other active outbreaks within the health unit’s jurisdiction:

Swiss Chalet on Strathy Road in Cobourg: Declared April 7. Six cases as of Saturday. Restaurant voluntarily closed. The health unit advises anyone who dined in the restaurant between March 25 and April 5 to monitor themselves and get tested if they develop COVID-19 symptoms.

Christian Horizons in Port Hope: Declared April 7 — no details available.

Timber House Resort in Brighton (Northumberland County): Case details were not provided.

St. Mary Catholic Secondary School in Cobourg: Declared April 3 after five cases were initially reported. Case count up to 25 with one resolved.

Of the health unit’s 1,344 cases since the pandemic was declared in March 2020, there are now 1,147 deemed resolved (27 more since Friday) — approximately 85 per cent.

Other case data for Monday:

Death toll — unchanged at 68 (55 in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 12 in Northumberland County and one in Haliburton County).

Hospitalized cases — unchanged at 53 with four people currently in hospital, four in an intensive care unit. Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay reports four admitted COVID-19 patients as of noon Monday, down one from Friday.

422 high-risk contacts, up from 384 reported on Friday.

Schools with cases as of 10 a.m. Monday: St. Mary Catholic Secondary in Cobourg (up to 25 cases — with one resolved, according to the PVNCCDSB, school closed); Cobourg Collegiate Institute (17 cases); North Hope Public School in Campbellcroft (three cases); Ganaraska Trail Public School in Port Hope (one case); Grafton Public School (two cases); Burnham Public School in Cobourg (one case); Campbellford District Public School (one case); Woodville Elementary School (one student case, two classes closed); Grandview Public School in Bethany (one student case, one classroom closed and Archie Stouffer Elementary School in Minden (one student case, one classroom closed).

To book a vaccine appointment, visit www.ontario.ca/bookvaccine or phone: 1-888-999-6488. Phone lines will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Starting Wednesday, provincial eligibility for the vaccine includes adults who are born in 1961 or before (60 years or older).

