11-year-old child dies following Mt. Seymour ski accident

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

North Vancouver RCMP have confirmed a child has died following a ski accident at Mount Seymour.

Mounties said they were called to the area Saturday night after reports that an 11-year-old was seriously injured.

The child was rushed to BC Children’s Hospital and was later pronounced deceased.

Read more: Missing skier and snowboarder located after spending night on Cypress

The BC Coroners Service has taken over the investigation.

The detachment says its thoughts and hearts remain with the family during this tragic time.

More to come…

1:27 One person dies in backcountry skiing accident near Whistler One person dies in backcountry skiing accident near Whistler – Dec 31, 2020

Advertisement