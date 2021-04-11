11-year-old child dies following Mt. Seymour ski accident

North Vancouver RCMP have confirmed a child has died following a ski accident at Mount Seymour.
Mounties said they were called to the area Saturday night after reports that an 11-year-old was seriously injured.
The child was rushed to BC Children’s Hospital and was later pronounced deceased.
The BC Coroners Service has taken over the investigation.
The detachment says its thoughts and hearts remain with the family during this tragic time.
More to come…
