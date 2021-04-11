Menu

News

11-year-old child dies following Mt. Seymour ski accident

By Jon Azpiri Global News
RCMP say an 11-year-old died following a ski accident on Mt. Steymour. View image in full screen
RCMP say an 11-year-old died following a ski accident on Mt. Steymour. Global News

North Vancouver RCMP have confirmed a child has died following a ski accident at Mount Seymour.

Mounties said they were called to the area Saturday night after reports that an 11-year-old was seriously injured.

The child was rushed to BC Children’s Hospital and was later pronounced deceased.

Missing skier and snowboarder located after spending night on Cypress

The BC Coroners Service has taken over the investigation.

The detachment says its thoughts and hearts remain with the family during this tragic time.

More to come…

