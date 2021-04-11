Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

N.S. reports five new COVID-19 cases, three people in hospital

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted April 11, 2021 12:40 pm
Five new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in Nova Scotia on April 11. View image in full screen
Five new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in Nova Scotia on April 11. File Photo / Getty Images

Nova Scotia is reporting five new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, all of which are either related to travel outside of Atlantic Canada, or are close contacts of previous cases.

The province notes all cases “have been self-isolating, as required.”

This brings the total active cases in the province to 40. Three people are in hospital.

Read more: https://globalnews.ca/news/7748563/covid-19-vaccine-prototypes-tested-halifax/

“Spring is finally here in Nova Scotia and after a long winter, I know how much Nova Scotians want to spend time with family and friends outdoors,” said Premier Iain Rankin in a statement.

“We must remember that COVID-19 doesn’t take a break and neither should we. Enjoy the outdoors safely by following public health measures like sticking with your small close group and socially distancing when you need to.”

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Four four of the new cases are in Central Zone. Two are related to travel outside of Atlantic Canada, and the other two are close contacts of previously-reported cases.

Click to play video: 'Nova Scotia expanded eligibility to all Nova Scotians aged 65 to 69' Nova Scotia expanded eligibility to all Nova Scotians aged 65 to 69
Nova Scotia expanded eligibility to all Nova Scotians aged 65 to 69

The fifth new case is in Eastern Zone and is related to travel from outside Atlantic Canada.

Meanwhile, one case reported on Saturday in Central Zone has been removed from Nova Scotia’s cumulative count “as it will be counted in another province.”

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19CoronavirusCOVIDHealthCovid-19 NSNS COVID-19

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers