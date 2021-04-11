N.S. reports five new COVID-19 cases, three people in hospital

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia is reporting five new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, all of which are either related to travel outside of Atlantic Canada, or are close contacts of previous cases.

The province notes all cases “have been self-isolating, as required.”

This brings the total active cases in the province to 40. Three people are in hospital.

“Spring is finally here in Nova Scotia and after a long winter, I know how much Nova Scotians want to spend time with family and friends outdoors,” said Premier Iain Rankin in a statement.

“We must remember that COVID-19 doesn’t take a break and neither should we. Enjoy the outdoors safely by following public health measures like sticking with your small close group and socially distancing when you need to.”

Story continues below advertisement

Four four of the new cases are in Central Zone. Two are related to travel outside of Atlantic Canada, and the other two are close contacts of previously-reported cases.

2:02 Nova Scotia expanded eligibility to all Nova Scotians aged 65 to 69 Nova Scotia expanded eligibility to all Nova Scotians aged 65 to 69

The fifth new case is in Eastern Zone and is related to travel from outside Atlantic Canada.

Meanwhile, one case reported on Saturday in Central Zone has been removed from Nova Scotia’s cumulative count “as it will be counted in another province.”