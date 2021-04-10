COVID-19: Positive tests reported at ski resort near Kamloops

Send this page to someone via email

The ski season in B.C. may be over, but positive cases of COVID-19 are being reported at a ski resort near Kamloops.

On Saturday, the mayor of Sun Peaks Mountain Resort Municipality said 15 of 45 people who were tested for COVID-19 on Friday have come back positive.

He made the remarks to CFJC Today, adding Sun Peaks Resort now has an estimated 20 positives in the last week.

“About a week ago, I noticed people were letting their guard down,” Raine told CFJC.

“We also had Whistler and Revelstoke close; we had people coming from other resorts. There were more people here and it was almost kind of a festivity atmosphere at the end of the ski season. We are concerned about those who left this last week. Hopefully, they’re very cautious wherever they travel.”

Like other resorts in B.C.’s Interior, Sun Peaks closed down for the ski season on April 5.

Raine said during the final weekend, he noticed groups of visitors breaking COVID-19 health protocols.

“No question there were numbers of people who were partying and winding up the ski season on the last weekend,” he said. “[Those who left Sun Peaks] should be limiting their contacts with others, certainly for the next week or so, watching their own health very carefully. If they feel symptoms, they should go and get tested.

“We are concerned for the health of people who live and work here. We feel it’s important to get the message out so people can self-monitor for the next little while.”

Anyone who visited Sun Peaks in the last 10 days – as of April 9 – is encouraged to isolate and self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms.

Global News contacted Interior Health regarding the reported cases at Sun Peaks.

“The increased COVID-19 activity in Sun Peaks in recent days is concerning and we are monitoring this situation,” IHA medical health officer Carol Fenton said in a statement.

“We are currently conducting a thorough case and contact investigation to determine where and when exposures occurred. Interior Health will contact anyone who is required to isolate.”

Fenton said this is a reminder to follow public health orders and guidance, including staying home when sick, wearing a mask and maintaining social distancing when out.

Also, Interior Health says to stick to small bubbles, adding to not gather with several groups of new people.

— With files from CFJC-TV.

