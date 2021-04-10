Meghan Markle to miss Prince Philip’s funeral, Harry planning to attend: reports

Read more: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle mourn Prince Philip in brief initial statement

The funeral for Prince Philip, also known as the Duke of Edinburgh, will be held at Windsor Castle on April 17.Meghan, who is married to Prince Harry, is currently pregnant with the couple’s second child, due to be born this summer.A palace spokesperson confirmed to Reuters that while Meghan has “been advised by her physician not to travel,” Harry “will be attending” the funeral.The couple announced they are expecting a girl during a wide-ranging tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey which aired last month.During the interview, Meghan chronicled her time living in the U.K. at Frogmore Cottage.Under the extreme scrutiny from tabloids perpetuating false stories about her and Harry, Meghan said her mental health suffered. When she sought help, Meghan said she was ignored.

Meghan also said there had been conversations with unnamed members of the family who expressed concerns over how dark she and Harry’s then-unborn son’s skin might be.A day after the interview aired, Oprah clarified on behalf of the couple that the Queen and Prince Philip were not part of that discussion.In March of 2020, Harry and Meghan moved to Canada, and announced they would be stepping back from their official duties as working members of the Royal Family.After a short stint in Canada, the couple moved to California, where they remain.During the interview with Oprah, Meghan also claimed the palace refused to offer her husband or son security after they stepped down as working royals, and said it had been communicated to her that their son, Archie, would not be given the title of “Prince.”She said there was no explanation given.

