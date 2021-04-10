Meghan Markle to miss Prince Philip’s funeral, Harry planning to attend: reports

Meghan Markle will not attend the funeral of Prince Philip, according to multiple media reports.
Trending Stories
Buckingham Palace announced the 99-year-old consort to Queen Elizabeth II died on Friday.
During the interview, Meghan chronicled her time living in the U.K. at Frogmore Cottage.Under the extreme scrutiny from tabloids perpetuating false stories about her and Harry, Meghan said her mental health suffered. When she sought help, Meghan said she was ignored.
In March of 2020, Harry and Meghan moved to Canada, and announced they would be stepping back from their official duties as working members of the Royal Family.After a short stint in Canada, the couple moved to California, where they remain.During the interview with Oprah, Meghan also claimed the palace refused to offer her husband or son security after they stepped down as working royals, and said it had been communicated to her that their son, Archie, would not be given the title of “Prince.”She said there was no explanation given.
Funeral arrangementsIn a press release issued Saturday, Buckingham Palace said the funeral would be held in accordance with public health guidance, but that members of the Royal Family will be in attendance.“Further details on the Funeral Service and the Order of Service will be released in due
course,” the release read.In a post on their Archewell Foundation website on Friday, Harry and Meghan mourned Prince Philip’s passing.“In loving memory of His Royal Highness, the Duke of Edinburgh,” the statement read. “Thank you for your service … You will be greatly missed.”
Harry’s brother,
Prince William and Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, have not yet publicly spoken about Prince Philip’s passing.However, on Saturday, Prince Philip’s son, Prince Charles, said the royal family is “deeply grateful” for the outpouring of support.“It will sustain us in this particular loss and at this particular sad time,” he said.Prince Philip’s coffin is resting in the private chapel at Windsor Castle. The palace says it will remain there until the day of the funeral.-With files from the Associated Press and Reuters
Read more: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle mourn Prince Philip in brief initial statementThe funeral for Prince Philip, also known as the Duke of Edinburgh, will be held at Windsor Castle on April 17.Meghan, who is married to Prince Harry, is currently pregnant with the couple’s second child, due to be born this summer.A palace spokesperson confirmed to Reuters that while Meghan has “been advised by her physician not to travel,” Harry “will be attending” the funeral.The couple announced they are expecting a girl during a wide-ranging tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey which aired last month.
Prince William: ‘We are very much not a racist family’
Read more: Unaired ‘Oprah With Meghan and Harry’ clips shed more light on royal riftMeghan also said there had been conversations with unnamed members of the family who expressed concerns over how dark she and Harry’s then-unborn son’s skin might be.A day after the interview aired, Oprah clarified on behalf of the couple that the Queen and Prince Philip were not part of that discussion.
Prince Philip death: Tributes continue to pour in after passing of Duke of Edinburgh
Read more: Funeral for Prince Philip to be held at Windsor Castle on April 17In a statement released by the palace after the interview aired, the Queen said the whole family was “saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan.”“The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately,” the statement read. “Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members.”
Prince Philip death: Gun salutes fired across UK honouring Duke of Edinburgh
course,” the release read.In a post on their Archewell Foundation website on Friday, Harry and Meghan mourned Prince Philip’s passing.“In loving memory of His Royal Highness, the Duke of Edinburgh,” the statement read. “Thank you for your service … You will be greatly missed.”
Buckingham Palace releases statement following Oprah interview: Royal expert breaks it down
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments