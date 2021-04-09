Menu

Canada

Child in life-threatening condition after being hit by vehicle in Mississauga

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted April 9, 2021 1:59 pm
A photo of a Peel Paramedics ambulance. View image in full screen
A photo of a Peel Paramedics ambulance. Peel Paramedics / Twitter

Peel Regional Police say a female child has been rushed to a trauma centre after being hit by a vehicle in Mississauga Friday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to Erin Mills Parkway and Battleford Road at around 1:14 p.m.

Peel Paramedics said the girl was taken to SickKids Hospital in serious, life-threatening condition. Her age was not released.

Circumstances around exactly where and how the child was struck were not revealed.

The driver remained on scene, police said.

Road closures are in place for the investigation and motorists are advised to use alternate routes.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
