Child in life-threatening condition after being hit by vehicle in Mississauga

Send this page to someone via email

Peel Regional Police say a female child has been rushed to a trauma centre after being hit by a vehicle in Mississauga Friday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to Erin Mills Parkway and Battleford Road at around 1:14 p.m.

Peel Paramedics said the girl was taken to SickKids Hospital in serious, life-threatening condition. Her age was not released.

Circumstances around exactly where and how the child was struck were not revealed.

The driver remained on scene, police said.

Road closures are in place for the investigation and motorists are advised to use alternate routes.

Female child transported with trauma to @SickKidsNews in Serious / Life Threatening condition @PeelPolice https://t.co/iz7CYs3EkO — Peel Paramedics (@Peel_Paramedics) April 9, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

UPDATE:

– Child being transported to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition

– Road closures are in place for investigation

– Motorists should plan ahead and use alternate routes — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) April 9, 2021