Loto-Québec is looking for winners of unclaimed prizes, 3 are worth $1 million apiece

Loto-Québec says that several winning tickets from recent draws have gone unclaimed.

There are three millionaires who did not claim their winnings. One of these tickets was bought in Laval and was drawn more than six months ago on Oct. 9, 2020.

The other tickets, each worth $1 million, were purchased for last Wednesday’s Lotto 6/49 draw. One was bought in the Beauharnois-Salaberry regional municipal country and another lucky customer purchased one on April 1 for the Banco lottery in the La Vallée-du-Richelieu regional municipal county.

The Crown corporation also reported Friday that six separate winnings of $100,000 or more have still gone unclaimed. The winning tickets were purchased in Victoriaville, Montreal, Châteauguay and Rouyn-Noranda.

The winners have 12 months following the draw to claim their prize. Unclaimed prizes are redistributed to players in the form of bonus prizes and special draws.

Loto-Québec is asking people to check their tickets at lotoquebec.com as well as with its lotteries application.