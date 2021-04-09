Prince Philip: A look in photos where the Duke of Edinburgh visited in Canada

Send this page to someone via email

Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, has died at age 99, Buckingham Palace said Friday.

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip have lavished much attention on Canada throughout their lives, each visiting the country more than 20 times over the years.

The list below includes some notable Canadian visits by Prince Philip with and without the Queen.

1951

Princess Elizabeth and her new husband, Prince Philip, did a coast-to-coast tour of the country in 1951, representing George VI, who was suffering from lung cancer at the time. Philip made his first speeches on Canadian soil during this tour.

He said he admired that Canada had preserved its independence, developed a distinct culture and had its own scientific and cultural innovators.

From square dancing and wearing blue jeans at Rideau Hall in Ottawa, to and attending the Calgary Stampede in a white Stetson hat, Princess Elizabeth said that her husband was especially popular with Canadians.

View image in full screen Princess Elizabeth and Prince Philip brave a snowstorm to watch a stampede at Calgary exhibition grounds, Canada, Oct. 24, 1951. Next to the Princess is Donald Hugh Mackay, Mayor of Calgary. The Princess is wearing a mink fur coat, a wedding present from Canada.

1954

Prince Philip made a solo, 20-day visit to various Canadian cities including Ottawa and Vancouver in 1954.

This royal tour was designed to show off Canada’s post-war development of science and natural resources, but also to take in the British Empire Games, at Empire Stadium in Vancouver.

View image in full screen Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh walking on a dock during the British Empire and Commonwealth Games, Vancouver, B.C., 1954. Photo by N/A/The LIFE Picture Collection via Getty Images

1957

Queen Elizabeth and the Duke of Edinburgh paid a four-day visit to Hull, Que., and Ottawa where they officially opened the fall session of Parliament in 1957. It was Her Majesty’s first visit as Queen.

View image in full screen Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip riding in a carriage together with the royal guards, Ontario, Canada, October 1957. Photo by Ed Clark/The LIFE Picture Collection via Getty Images

1959

The Queen and Prince Philip attended a six-week tour of all provinces and territories in 1959. Highlights included attending the St. Lawrence Seaway opening, which opened up to commercial shipping that year.

U.S. President Eisenhower and Prime Minister John Diefenbaker were also in attendance.

View image in full screen Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, attend in the company of U.S. President Dwight D. Eisenhower (1890 – 1969), First Lady Mamie Eisenhower (1896 – 1979), Canadian Prime Minister John Diefenbaker (1895 – 1979) and his wife, Olive Diefenbaker (1902 – 1976) the opening ceremony of the St. Lawrence Seaway, St. Lambert, Que., Canada, 26th June 1959. Photo by NFB/Getty Images

1962

Over a span of 23 days, Prince Philip attended a Commonwealth Study Conference in 1962 and visited five cities across Canada: Ottawa, Montreal, London, Toronto and Vancouver.

The first Commonwealth Study Conference was, in the words of Prince Philip, “an extraordinary experiment,” set out to provide an opportunity for people from all over the Commonwealth to leave behind their usual roles and, with a diverse group of people, examine the relationship between industry and the community around it.

View image in full screen Workmen pause to listen as Prince Philip gives an address at Massey College in Toronto where he laid the foundation stone in 1962. Eddy Roworth/Toronto Star via Getty Images

1964

The Queen and Prince Philip visited Charlottetown, Quebec City and Ottawa to attend a commemoration of Confederation meetings that took place a century earlier.

The royal couple were reportedly met with hostility in Quebec City by separatists who saw her as the symbol of past colonial oppression.

There were more than half a dozen demonstrations protesting along the Queen’s route. The demonstrators chanted, “Quebec for the Quebecois,” or sang “Alouette,” a song associated with French Canada, as the Queen’s car passed, according to the New York Times.

View image in full screen Separatist riots during the Queen’s visit In Quebec City on Jan. 12, 1964. (Photo by Keystone-France/Gamma-Keystone via Getty Images)

View image in full screen Queen Elizabeth II (L) and Prince Philip (R) are greeted on arrival from Quebec City to Ottawa by Prime Minister and Mrs. Lester Pearson. Getty Images

1967

The Queen and Prince Philip spent six days in Ottawa and Montreal in June and July 1967 attending celebrations for Canada’s centennial and Expo 1967.

Prince Philip travelled to Winnipeg in November that year to open the Pan American Games.

View image in full screen Queen Elizabeth II, State Secretary Judy LaMarsh and Prince Philip really had a ball at the Parliament Hill folk art concert in Ottawa on July 1, 1967. Photo by Reg Innell/Toronto Star via Getty Images

1969

Prince Philip visited Ottawa, Newfoundland, New Brunswick, Quebec, Alberta, and B.C., to study operations of the Duke of Edinburgh Awards Scheme.

View image in full screen It may look like a tug-of-war; but it’s just Dianne Murray returning Prince Philip’s hat to him after a rally of Venturer Scouts in the Scarborough Centennial Arena. Philip presented certificates to teenagers who have completed requirments for the Duke of Edinburgh Award; and looked at displays of activities. (Photo by Reg Innell/Toronto Star via Getty Images)

1970

The Queen, Prince Philip, Princess Anne and Prince Charles visited Manitoba in 1970 to mark the 100th anniversary of the province’s entry into Confederation. They also toured the Northwest Territories to participate in centennial celebrations there.

View image in full screen Queen Elizabeth II with Prince Philip and Princess Anne in Tuktoyaktuk, in the Northwest Territories of Canada, July 1970. Photo by David Cairns/Express/Getty Images

1971

The Queen, Prince Charles and Princess Anne toured B.C. in 1971 to mark the centenary anniversary of British Columbia into the Confederation of Canada. Cities they visited included: Victoria, Vancouver, Tofino, Kelowna, Vernon, Penticton, Williams Lake and Comox.

View image in full screen May 6, 1971: Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip admire a glass-enclosed sculpture presented to them by Mayor Hilbert Roth (right) during their visit in Kelowna, B.C. (Photo by Bob Olsen/Toronto Star via Getty Images)

1973

The Queen and Prince Philip toured Ontario, Prince Edward Island, Saskatchewan and Alberta in 1973. They marked the RCMP centennial, the centennial of P.E.I. joining Confederation and the tercentennial of Kingston, Ont.

According to a New York Times article from that year, the schedule included school presentations, opening ceremonies, banquets, hospital visits and and “the walkabout,” in which the Queen chatted informally with people in the crowds.

Less than a month after their previous visit, the Queen and Prince Philip returned to Canada to greet heads of government at Commonwealth meetings in Ottawa.

View image in full screen Prince Philip and Margaret Trudeau; wife of the Prime Minister, listen to the Queen as she officially opens the Lester B. Pearson external affairs building in Ottawa in 1973.

1976

The Queen and princes Philip, Charles, Andrew and Edward toured Nova Scotia and New Brunswick in 1976. They also took in the opening ceremonies for the Montreal Olympics and stayed to watch Princess Anne compete in equestrian events.

Princess Anne, who was 25 at the time, was a member of the British equestrian team.

When the British team marched by, “although you had to be up close to see it, Prince Philip gave the Queen a little nudge as if to encourage her to wave to daughter Anne marching three rows from the back and three spots in from the curbing in the British team,” the Montreal Gazette reported at the time.

View image in full screen Princess Anne talking to her father, the Duke of Edinburgh, at Bromont, Que., during the cross country section of the three-day event at the Montreal Olympic Games.

1978

The Queen and princes Philip, Edward and Andrew visit Newfoundland, Saskatchewan and Alberta in 1978, and attended the Commonwealth Games in Edmonton.

According to the BBC, a crowd of 45,000 spectators rose to their feet as the Royal Family, travelling in two open-top cars, entered the stadium in Edmonton.

In her opening speech, the Queen said how pleased she was to be in Edmonton for the games and, on behalf of the Canadian people, welcomed the 1,475 athletes from 46 different countries to the event.

View image in full screen Queen Elizabeth ll and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh ride in an open car past spectators in the stands as they arrive to open the Commonwealth Games on Aug. 3, 1978, in Edmonton, Canada.

1982

The Queen, accompanied by Prince Philip, visited Ottawa for four days to sign the proclamation of the Constitution Act in 1982.

View image in full screen Prime Minister Trudeau and the Queen prepare to sign the Constitution proclamation as Consumer Affairs Minister Ouellet (left), Secretary of State Regan and Privy Council Clerk Pitfield look on.

1984

The Queen and Prince Philip visited New Brunswick (Dieppe, Shediac, Moncton, Fredericton, Sackville and Riverview) and Ontario (Ottawa, Morrisburg, Cornwall, Prescott, Kingston, Amhertsview, Windsor, Brantford and Sudbury) for both provinces’ bicentennials in 1984.

The Queen then carried on alone to tour Winnipeg.

View image in full screen Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip in Wilmot Park, Fredericton, N.B., Canada, Sept. 25, 1984. Photo by David Levenson/Getty Images

1987

The Queen and Prince Philip visited British Columbia, Saskatchewan and Quebec over a 16-day tour in 1987.

The couple was greeted at Victoria Airport by a 21-gun salute, Prime Minister Brian Mulroney, Governor-General Jeane Sauve, British Columbia Premier William Vander Zalm and several thousand loyal subjects, according to the Associated Press.

A highlight of the royal tour included the Queen’s first return to Quebec since separatists staged riots to protest her visit there in October 1964.

View image in full screen Prime Minister Brian Mulroney is flanked by the Queen and Prince Philip while posing for a group photo in Vancouver before the royal couple hosted a dinner for Commonwealth leaders. Photo by Boris Spremo/Toronto Star via Getty Images

1994

The Queen and Prince Philip toured Nova Scotia and British Columbia, where they attended the Commonwealth Games in Victoria. The Duke of Edinburgh also made stops in the Northwest Territories (Yellowknife, Rankin Inlet and Iqaluit).

View image in full screen Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip in Canada on Aug. 22, 1994.

1997

The Queen and Prince Philip traveled to Newfoundland in 1997 to celebrate the 500th anniversary of John Cabot’s arrival. The Queen also visited several cities in Ontario, while Prince Philip surveyed flood damage in Manitoba.

Prince Philip took a special helicopter trip on his own to Manitoba after hearing about the disaster. He wanted to see the damage caused by The Flood of the Century for himself, former chief of protocol for Manitoba Dwight MacAulay, recalled.

“The floodwaters had started to recede, but he was very concerned about what was happening in … Manitoba,” MacAulay said.

MacAulay remembered Prince Philip as a charming man with a good sense of humour who also showed compassion for those affected by flooding when he visited.

2002

The Queen and Prince Philip made an 11-day visit to Canada on the last leg of their Commonwealth Golden Jubilee tour in 2002. Among other events, they dropped a ceremonial puck at a Vancouver Canucks game, visited the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Ottawa, attended a lunch at Rideau Hall with 51 distinguished Canadians and presented the RCMP musical ride with an Irish mare.

View image in full screen Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh view ceremonies along the Red River in 2002 in Winnipeg on her 20th trip to Canada, the last stop of a year-long jubilee tour celebrating her 50-year reign. Photo credit should read DAVE BUSTON/AFP via Getty Images

2005

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip made a nine-day tour of Saskatchewan and Alberta to celebrate both provinces’ centennials in 2005. The trip was characterized by torrents of rain at nearly every stop.

View image in full screen Queen Elizabeth II is shown some moccasins by the Duke of Edinburgh after he was presented with them during their visit to the First Nations University in Regina.

2010

The Queen and Prince Philip made a nine-day trip to Canada in 2010, starting with a stop in Halifax where she reviewed a flotilla of international warships. They also visited Ottawa, Winnipeg, Toronto, and Waterloo, Ont.

View image in full screen Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh watch a dancer perform during Canada Day celebrations on Parliament Hill on July 1, 2010 in Ottawa, Canada.

2013

Prince Philip made a solo, two-day visit to Toronto in 2013 where he was presented with the highest rank of the Order of Canada. He was also awarded new regimental colours to the Third Battalion of the Royal Canadian Regiment.

The event attracted worldwide attention because the then 91-year-old prince had reduced his overseas travel.

This was Prince Philip’s last visit to Canada.

View image in full screen Prince Philip visits Canada to present the new Colours to the 3rd Battalion of the Royal Canadian Regiment. The ceremony takes place in front of the Queen’s Park Legislative Assembly of Ontario.

— With files from Global News Shane Gibson and the Canadian Press