COVID-19 outbreaks at Kelowna General Hospital reduced to one

A month after an outbreak of COVID-19 was declared in unit 5B at Kelowna General Hospital (KGH), the Interior Health Authority (IHA) has declared the event over.

There were two lives lost during the outbreak on 5B, a unit that hosts 30 rehabilitation and eight medical beds, according to the IHA.

“We send our condolences to the families of the two patients who passed away,” said Interior Health president and CEO, Susan Brown.

A total of 10 cases were connected to the 5B outbreak, including five patients and five staff.

When the outbreak was declared on 5B, an outbreak was taking place in KGH’s 4B unit, which hosts 32 beds.

The 4B outbreak was declared over by the IHA on March 7, but two patients died among the six patients and one staff member involved in the COVID-19 outbreak.

The 4B and 5B outbreaks were said to be unconnected, according to the IHA.

There continues to be an outbreak on the 4E geriatric unit, involving one staff member and one patient, the IHA said.

Interior Health’s chief medical health officer, Dr. Albert De Villiers, said hospital leaders and staff made an excellent effort to contain the outbreak on 5B while still maintaining services at KGH.

“The hospital remains safe to attend for appointments and emergency care,” according to the IHA. “Please continue with any scheduled procedures. Self-isolation or COVID-19 testing is not required after visiting the hospital.”

As of April 7, provincial health mandates continue across B.C. to help slow the spread of the virus.

Keep to your household bubbles and avoid social gatherings.

Stay home when you are sick; get tested if you have any symptoms consistent with COVID-19.

Practice physical distancing

Wear a mask and wash your hands often

Avoid non-essential travel

Get vaccinated when your age group becomes eligible.

The Interior Health website www.interiorhealth.ca has information about the virus, while the vaccine rollout campaign continues to be updated at the IHA news webpage: https://news.interiorhealth.ca/news/covid-19-vaccines/