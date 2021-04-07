Menu

Canada

Canada’s Bottcher loses to Russia’s Glukhov at world men’s curling championship

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 7, 2021 7:31 pm
Team Canada skip Brendan Bottcher makes a shot against Russia at the Men's World Curling Championships in Calgary, Alta., Wednesday, April 7, 2021. View image in full screen
Team Canada skip Brendan Bottcher makes a shot against Russia at the Men's World Curling Championships in Calgary, Alta., Wednesday, April 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Canada’s Brendan Bottcher dropped an 8-7 decision to Russia’s Sergey Glukhov on Wednesday afternoon at the BKT Tires & OK Tire World Men’s Curling Championship.

Bottcher made a runback double takeout to score three in the 10th end to force an extra end.

Glukhov used hammer to make a game-winning draw for the victory.

Canada will play defending champion Niklas Edin of Sweden in the evening.

Trending Stories

Canada fell to 7-3 in round-robin play while Russia improved to 8-2.

The top six teams in the 14-team competition will make the playoffs.

Watch below: Some Global News videos about Brendan Bottcher.

Click to play video: 'Team Bottcher is setting its sights on the World Men’s Curling Championship' Team Bottcher is setting its sights on the World Men’s Curling Championship
© 2021 The Canadian Press
