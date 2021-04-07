City of Regina seeks public conversation around John A. Macdonald legacy

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Regina is inviting the public to share stories and input about John A. Macdonald and his legacy.

On Wednesday, the city launched an online space called Be Heard Regina for public feedback.

Regina city council voted to remove the Macdonald statue in Victoria Park last week and agreed to put it in storage until a plan is in place to erect it elsewhere.

The city said a community conversation regarding Macdonald’s legacy is important so people can understand his history — good and bad.

“Telling the full story of Macdonald’s legacy and supporting Regina residents in increased understanding is an important part of the city’s responsibilities as an institution engaged in truth and reconciliation,” Regina Mayor Sandra Masters said in a press release Wednesday.

“As we acknowledge the scars of our community’s past and examine systemic issues still present in our society today, having honest and respectful dialogue enables us to be more informed and empathetic citizens.”

The statue has recently become a contentious issue, given the controversial historical figure’s role in establishing colonial systems that oppressed Indigenous peoples across the country.

Statues in other communities have been subject to vandalism and protest, and many have been removed.

The city said it will be taking down the statue within a month’s time and will have a discussion with potential partners to determine a new location.

A report will be done by city administration in the coming months regarding the new location which will be brought to council no later than Q1 2022.

