Body of missing Ottawa man, 32, recovered in Rideau River: police

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted April 7, 2021 4:14 pm
Ottawa police say a 32-year-old man's body was discovered in the Rideau River near Carleton University on March 29, 2021 after he had been missing for two months. View image in full screen
Ottawa police say a 32-year-old man's body was discovered in the Rideau River near Carleton University on March 29, 2021 after he had been missing for two months. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Ottawa police say the body of 32-year-old Saeed Mehrabidavoodabadi was recovered from the Rideau River last week after he had been missing for two months.

The Ottawa Police Service’s missing persons unit said Wednesday that Mehrabidavoodabadi’s body was discovered in the river near Carleton University’s Alumni Park in the early afternoon of March 29.

Forensic investigators confirmed his identity on Tuesday and his family was told the following morning.

Mehrabidavoodabadi had been missing since late January, according to police statements. He was last seen in Toronto on Jan. 27 and his vehicle was discovered the following week in the area of River Road and Earl Armstrong Road.

Police said no foul play is suspected in his death.

