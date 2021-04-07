Waterloo Region surpasses 100,000 vaccination mark

Send this page to someone via email

There have now been more than 100,000 COVID-19 vaccine shots administered in Waterloo Region.

The region’s vaccine distribution task force says that 14.57 per cent of the population has now received a shot as there have been 101,394 vaccines administered.

Unfortunately, that number is growing at a slower rate than it was last week. There were 2,521 doses administered Tuesday and 2,521 on Monday, which is a far cry from the start of last week when there were three consecutive days of more than 3,500 recorded daily.

A spokesperson for the task force told Global News that vaccines are being administered as soon as they are being received by the province.

Waterloo Public Health reported 63 more positive tests for the coronavirus on Wednesday, lifting the total number of cases in the area to 12,333.

In addition, another 55 people were also cleared of the virus, pushing the total number of resolved cases to 11,680.

For the sixth straight day, there were no new COVID-19 related deaths announced, leaving the death toll at 243 including one in April.

There are currently 397 active COVID-19 cases in Waterloo Region including 19 people who are in hospital, five of whom are intensive care.

There are now 15 active COVID-19 outbreaks in Waterloo Region after new ones were declared at the Village at University Gates in Waterloo, a place of worship, St. Luke Catholic School in Waterloo.

Another outbreak has also come to an end at Cambridge Memorial Hospital in the rehabilitation unit. Four patients lost their lives during the outbreak which began on Feb. 25.

Elsewhere, Ontario reported 3,215 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the provincial total to 370,817.

According to Wednesday’s provincial report, 1,095 cases were recorded in Toronto, 596 in Peel Region, 342 in York Region, 225 in Ottawa, 187 in Durham Region, 113 in Middlesex-London and 104 in Hamilton.

All other local public health units reported fewer than 100 new cases in the provincial report.

The death toll in the province has risen to 7,475 as 17 more deaths were recorded.

–With files from Global News’ Gabby Rodrigues

