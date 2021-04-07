Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
News

Funding announced to provide full cellphone coverage along B.C.’s Highway of Tears

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted April 7, 2021 2:10 pm
A stretch of Highway 16, known as the Highway of Tears in honour of the 18 women who have been killed or gone missing along the highway since 1969.
A stretch of Highway 16, known as the Highway of Tears in honour of the 18 women who have been killed or gone missing along the highway since 1969. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Funding has been announced to provide cellular coverage along B.C.’s Highway 16, a notorious stretch of road known as the Highway of Tears.

The federal and provincial governments are providing $4.5 million towards the $11.6-million cost to establish cellular service along the entire route from Prince Rupert to Prince George.

B.C. Minister of Citizens’ Services Lisa Beare said the project will give residents peace of mind knowing they can reach out for help if it’s needed.

Click to play video: 'Bus service is set to start along the notorious Highway of Tears' Bus service is set to start along the notorious Highway of Tears
Bus service is set to start along the notorious Highway of Tears – Jun 17, 2017

The need for cellular coverage along the highway was highlighted in the Highway of Tears Symposium Recommendation Report, a list of 33 recommendations for improving safety along the highway and for the First Nations communities it passes through.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Canada is asking families of murdered, missing Indigenous women to wait for action plan. Why?

Cellphone service was also highlighted in the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls.

Eighteen women have been murdered or have disappeared along Highway 16 and adjacent routes since the 1970s.

— With files from The Canadian Press

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Highway of TearsBC Highway 16BC highway of tearshighway 16 cellphone coveragehighway 16 cellular coveragehighway of tears cellphone coverageHighway of Tears cellular coverageHighway of Tears Symposium Recommendation Report

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers