COVID-19: Peterborough Public Health to host vaccine clinics in Apsley, Buckhorn and Millbrook

Peterborough Public Health will hold three COVID-19 vaccination clinics throughout Peterborough County later this month.

Clinics will be held in the villages of Apsley, Buckhorn and Millbrook. Starting Wednesday, provincial eligibility for the vaccine includes adults who are born in 1961 or before (60 years or older).

“Eligible residents can choose to book an appointment at any local clinic, and we are pleased to open up additional clinic locations in the county to make it easier for those living in rural townships to get vaccinated,” said Donna Churipuy, the health unit’s operations lead.

“We are currently vaccinating eligible groups as defined in Phase Two of the Ontario COVID-19 Vaccination Plan that will ensure everyone the province is offered a vaccination by the end of June.”

The number of available appointments will be based on vaccine supplies allocated by the provincial government. As more vaccine supply is confirmed, more appointments will open up, so officials say you should check back regularly if clinics are full.

To book an appointment online, visit www.ontario.ca/bookvaccine, or call 249-494-5631 Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

The clinics will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day and include:

Apsley: April 11-13 a the North Kawartha Community Centre on 340 McFadden Rd.

Buckhorn: April 15-17 at the Buckhorn Community Centre on 1782 Lakehurst Rd.

Millbrook: April 26-28 at the Cavan Monaghan Community Centre on 989 County Road 10.

To be notified when a new group becomes eligible for booking, residents are encouraged to visit peterboroughpublichealth.ca/notifyme to sign up with their email address and indicate which group(s) they want to be notified about. When booking for these groups opens, Peterborough Public Health will send an email to those on the mailing list explaining how to book a vaccination appointment.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the health unit reported 79 active cases within its jurisdiction which includes Peterborough, all municipalities within Peterborough County along with Curve Lake First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation.

