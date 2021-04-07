Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Trending

Son sues after dad dies in taco-eating contest at baseball game

By Josh K. Elliott Global News
Posted April 7, 2021 10:21 am
Dana Andrew Hutchings died by choking after participating in a taco-eating contest. View image in full screen
Dana Andrew Hutchings died by choking after participating in a taco-eating contest. Andrew Hutchings/Facebook

Eat too fast and you might choke.

A California man claims that a local baseball team did not share that warning with participants in a taco-eating contest, after his dad died during one such event at a Fresno stadium.

Marshall Hutchings, 18, is suing the Fresno Grizzlies baseball team for negligence in the death of his father Dana, who choked on tacos during an amateur eating competition at a game on Aug. 13, 2019. The Fresno County Coroner’s Office ruled that the elder Hutchings, 41, died of choking.

Read more: Sri Lanka beauty queen injured after Mrs. World steals her new crown

The lawsuit filed on Monday claims that Fresno Sports and Events, which owns the Grizzlies, did not adequately warn the victim about the risks and dangers involved with shovelling tacos into his mouth at a rapid pace.

Story continues below advertisement

Marshall Hutchings is seeking undisclosed monetary damages for the death of his father, the Fresno Bee reports.

Trending Stories

Hutchings’ lawyer, Martin Taleisnik, points out that professional eaters go to great lengths to prepare themselves for such a contest.

“That is not always present in an amateur eating contest,” he told the Bee. “The conductors of this event should have made the risks known to the competitors and taken steps to protect them.”

Read more: 40,000 fans pack into Texas Rangers stadium despite COVID-19 threat

He added that it was Hutchings’ first time participating in an eating contest.

Competitors were challenged to eat as many tacos as possible within a window of time.

Hutchings drank a few beers that day but otherwise fasted before the contest, according to initial reports in August 2019.

“He was hungry, you could tell,” witness Eric Schmidt told ABC 30 at the time. “He was winning because he was starving.”

“It was like he’d never eaten before,” baseball fan Matthew Boylan told the Fresno Bee in 2019. “He was just shoving the tacos down his mouth without chewing.”

Story continues below advertisement

The team cancelled the contest after Hutchings’ death.

“We won’t be making any public comments,” the team’s president said in a statement after the lawsuit was filed this week.

With files from The Associated Press

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Tacoscompetitive eatingEating ContestEating Competitionfresno grizzliesman chokes taco eating contestman dies taco eating contesttaco eating competition deathtaco eating contest

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers