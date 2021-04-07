Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Toronto’s SickKids Hospital to open ICU admissions for young adults with COVID-19

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Click to play video: 'Ontario’s hospitals buckling as Canada’s third wave grows dire' Ontario’s hospitals buckling as Canada’s third wave grows dire
WATCH ABOVE: Ontario's hospitals buckling as Canada's third wave grows dire – Mar 30, 2021

SickKids Hospital in Toronto says it is preparing to open up its ICU to adults aged about 40 and younger as Ontario grapples with the pressure that COVID-19 cases have put on the health care system.

SickKids, which is primarily a hospital for children, said it has the capacity to treat adults because ICU admissions there have remained low.

The hospital is opening up an eight-bed unit to handle adult cases if other hospitals run out of space, it said.

“Patient transfers will only occur once certain hospitals in the Greater Toronto Area exhaust available capacity after activating their surge plans, and all potential transfers to neighbouring regions have been attempted,” the hospital said in a statement on its website.

Read more: Ontario ICU capacity reaching critical level due to COVID-19 variants: hospital group

Story continues below advertisement

“SickKids has the clinical expertise to care for adult patients, (and) the appropriate processes and protocols in place, including robust infection prevention and control measures, to ensure the safety of all patients, families and staff,” the hospital said.

Trending Stories

“In addition, we have the physical capacity to accept these patients while minimizing disruption to the safe care of pediatric patients and hospital operations.”

On Tuesday, Ontario reported 1,161 people hospitalized with COVID-19, with 510 patients in ICUs and 310 in ICUs on a ventilator.

The province has said that as a result of the new variants, hospitals are seeing younger people being admitted with serious illness as a result of COVID-19.

Several ICU doctors have said that they are seeing younger people on ventilators, including parents of school-aged children, and that entire families are ending up in their ICUs.

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19Coronaviruscoronavirus newscovid-19 newscoronavirus updateCoronavirus CasesCOVIDOntario COVID-19Ontario HospitalsSickKidsSickKids HospitalToronto HospitalsOntario ICUsICU patient transfers

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers