Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Rock thrown through Alberta education minister’s office

By Kaylen Small Global News
Posted April 6, 2021 11:54 pm
Alberta Education Minister Adriana LaGrange said a rock was thrown through her office window on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. View image in full screen
Alberta Education Minister Adriana LaGrange said a rock was thrown through her office window on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Credit: Adriana LaGrange/Twitter

Alberta Education Minister Adriana LaGrange tweeted Tuesday that someone threw a large rock through her office constituency window in Red Deer earlier that day, claiming it was in response to the province’s recent announcement of the controversial draft elementary school curriculum.

Read more: Parts of Alberta’s draft school curriculum plagiarized, academic finds

She said no one was hurt, adding that there are more “constructive ways” to provide feedback on the new curriculum.

“While I have always encouraged peaceful protest and debate on issues that matter to Albertans, violence and vandalism are completely unacceptable,” LaGrange said.

Story continues below advertisement

NDP MLA Janis Irwin replied to LaGrange’s tweet, saying she was sorry to hear of the incident.

“Not acceptable at all,” Irwin said. “Glad to hear that everyone is safe.”

Read more: Alberta’s proposed K-6 school curriculum focuses on basics, practical skills

The on-call media spokesperson for the Alberta RCMP said they “do not have any information whatsoever” on the incident.

Read more: Social studies, religion, Indigenous history sections of proposed Alberta curriculum under fire

The new curriculum was announced on March 29 and has been criticized by some for not being age-appropriate or adequately addressing Indigenous history.

Related News
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Alberta politicsAlberta LegislatureAlberta educationVandalismAdriana LaGrangeAlberta CurriculumAlberta Education MinisterAlberta education minister vandalismAlberta vandalismRed Deer vandalismrock thrown Alberta education minister office

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers