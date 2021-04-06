Rock thrown through Alberta education minister’s office

Alberta Education Minister Adriana LaGrange tweeted Tuesday that someone threw a large rock through her office constituency window in Red Deer earlier that day, claiming it was in response to the province’s recent announcement of the controversial draft elementary school curriculum.
She said no one was hurt, adding that there are more “constructive ways” to provide feedback on the new curriculum.
“While I have always encouraged peaceful protest and debate on issues that matter to Albertans, violence and vandalism are completely unacceptable,” LaGrange said.
NDP MLA Janis Irwin replied to LaGrange’s tweet, saying she was sorry to hear of the incident.
“Not acceptable at all,” Irwin said. “Glad to hear that everyone is safe.”
The on-call media spokesperson for the Alberta RCMP said they “do not have any information whatsoever” on the incident.
The new curriculum was announced on March 29 and has been criticized by some for not being age-appropriate or adequately addressing Indigenous history.
