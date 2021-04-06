Saskatchewan rejects funding despite advice drug consumption sites save lives: notes

Send this page to someone via email

Documents show that Saskatchewan health officials who were considering a proposal for the province’s first supervised drug consumption site found such spaces save lives and money without risking public safety.

The information is contained in briefing notes prepared for the deputy minister of health on a request from the site’s organizers for $1.4 million a year to help keep it running 24-7. The government decided not to commit any cash, including in the 2021-22 budget tabled Tuesday.

The partially redacted documents, released to The Canadian Press under freedom-of-information legislation, cover the period from November 2019 to March 2020 when Saskatoon-based Prairie Harm Reduction was setting up the site.

Fundraising in the community allowed the site to open its doors last October, but at reduced hours.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s pretty impossible to argue that we don’t need them in Saskatchewan,” said executive director Jason Mercredi.

“The scientific evidence shows that (supervised consumption sites) save lives,” said one briefing note.

The sites are meant to be safe injection or ingestion sites for all drugs, but primarily deal with opioids such as fentanyl.

The document cited data that “shows more than 4,600 reported overdoses have been reversed without a single death” since 2017 at sites across Canada.

It also said the programs can reduce health-care costs by preventing overdoses and reducing infections from drug injection.

Another briefing document pointed to specific concerns raised by some residents about the Saskatoon site. They worried it could result in increased violence and drug use.

“Most current evidence suggests that the presence of a (supervised consumption site) in a community does not result in negative impacts on public safety or public order, particularly when the community is already managing the presence of injection drug use,” the document reads.

Jim Reiter, health minister at the time, said the government chose to prioritize money for treatment beds, counselling and other medical support, but suggested the province should at some point revisit the need for a consumption site.

Story continues below advertisement

Mercredi said Prairie Harm Reduction serves about 120 people a week, plus many others who visit its drop-in centre, which offers different supports.

The biggest complaint he said he hears is that the site is only open in the daytime during business hours. It is closed on weekends.

“The scariness of our site has kind of gone away,” he said.

“People, I think, thought we were going to be this big bad wolf and instead they find out we’re a lot of smiles, coffee, a safe place to go.”

Mercredi said the opioid crisis has only worsened since the initial funding request, which is why he had hoped the province would reconsider.

The Saskatchewan Coroners Service said 2020 was the deadliest year on record for drug overdoses.

The data shows there were 345 confirmed and suspected drug toxicity deaths, including 12 from suicide. Many of the deaths involved fentanyl or related opioids.

There were 75 deaths in the first two months of this year.

“It’s palpable now,” said Mercredi. “People are much more aware of the overdose crisis ? 350 folks dying last year — that’s a lot of families. That’s a lot of friend circles.”

Story continues below advertisement

Addictions Minister Everett Hindley said the budget funds harm reduction measures, including further distribution of the life-saving antidote naxolone and new mobile buses for Saskatoon, Regina and Prince Albert. People will be able to inquire at the buses about treatment options and get their drugs tested.

There’s also additional money for addictions treatment beds, Hindley said.

“We are trying to provide supports to as many people as we can across this province, whether they live in Saskatoon or Swift Current or La Ronge,” Hindley said Tuesday.

“I recognize this is a challenge in Saskatoon, but that being said, this is a provincewide challenge.”