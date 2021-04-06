Man wanted in Ottawa for defrauding 2 banks of nearly $700K: police

Send this page to someone via email

Ottawa police are looking for a man they say defrauded local banks out of nearly $700,000.

Police say in January of last year, an owner of a car garage used his business bank accounts and credit lines for “fraudulent purposes” before closing his business.

Investigators believe his scheme involved the deposit of high-valued business cheques in local bank accounts. Police say now, two banks are out a total of $690,000.

Ottawa police’s fraud unit began investigating after receiving a complaint in March 2020.

Police have put out a warrant for the arrest of 57-year-old Nejat Kakamad, of no fixed address.

Story continues below advertisement

He is wanted on charges of fraud over $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime and laundering money.

Investigators believe he is in the Ottawa area. He also goes by the first name of Shawn, and may be driving a white 2019 Cadillac Escalade.

Police are asking anyone with information about the investigation to call the fraud unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5460.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or by visiting crimestoppers.ca.