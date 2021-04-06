Menu

Crime

Police search for missing Kitchener man in Tiny Township, Ont.

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted April 6, 2021 2:07 pm
Pawlus last communicated with his family on March 30 and is described to be six-foot-one in height, 180 pounds, with hazel eyes, black hair and a crooked square symbol tattoo on his upper right arm. View image in full screen
Pawlus last communicated with his family on March 30 and is described to be six-foot-one in height, 180 pounds, with hazel eyes, black hair and a crooked square symbol tattoo on his upper right arm. Police handout

Southern Georgian Bay OPP say they’re searching for a missing Kitchener man in Tiny Township, Ont., after they spotted his abandoned vehicle in the north end on Monday afternoon.

Police spotted the vehicle that belongs to Kamil Pawlus, 37, on Marks Point Lane.

Read more: OPP say missing woman with ties to Guelph, Kitchener has been found safe

Pawlus last communicated with his family on March 30 and is described to be six feet one inch in height, 180 pounds, with hazel eyes, black hair, a crooked square symbol tattoo on his upper right arm and possibly wearing a grey fleece sweater, blue jeans and light-coloured running shores.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477l

