Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Money

Winnipeg’s Kinsmen bingo marks record-breaking $3 million win

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted April 5, 2021 2:40 pm
Kinsmen Jackpot Bingo's record-breaking $3 million pot has been won. View image in full screen
Kinsmen Jackpot Bingo's record-breaking $3 million pot has been won. Shutterstock

The longtime host of a Manitoba bingo draw says a recent $3-million win was one of the highlights of her three decades with the contest.

Broadcaster Kathy Kennedy, when she’s not behind the microphone at 680 CJOB, moonlights as host of Winnipeg’s weekly Kinsmen Jackpot Bingo, and she was on-scene for Saturday night’s record-breaking win.

Story continues below advertisement

 

Trending Stories

“After hosting Kinsmen Jackpot Bingo for 30 years, I can honestly say this was one of the most thrilling games I’ve ever been a part of,” said Kennedy.

“We all had been praying the pot would go, to end the bingo card madness.”

Read more: Winnipeg family brings home sweet $60M in Manitoba’s largest lotto win ever

While the winner or winners, who have not yet been announced, will no doubt be happy with their long weekend luck, Kennedy said the real champions are the charitable groups supported by the Kinsmen Club of Winnipeg, which donates a portion of the proceeds from each bingo card sold.

“The big winner in all of this bingo madness has been the multiple charities and organizations that Kinsmen has been able to help, with literally millions being given away.”

Click to play video: '2021 St-B Mega Million Choices Lottery: Sean Barnes' 2021 St-B Mega Million Choices Lottery: Sean Barnes
2021 St-B Mega Million Choices Lottery: Sean Barnes – Feb 11, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
MillionaireBingoKinsmen jackpot bingoBINGO winnerPrize Winnerbingo jackpotKathy Kennedy

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers