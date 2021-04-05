Winnipeg’s Kinsmen bingo marks record-breaking $3 million win

Send this page to someone via email

The longtime host of a Manitoba bingo draw says a recent $3-million win was one of the highlights of her three decades with the contest.

Broadcaster Kathy Kennedy, when she’s not behind the microphone at 680 CJOB, moonlights as host of Winnipeg’s weekly Kinsmen Jackpot Bingo, and she was on-scene for Saturday night’s record-breaking win.

OH MY GOD — Kinsmen Jackpot Bingo (@KinsmenBingo) April 3, 2021

“After hosting Kinsmen Jackpot Bingo for 30 years, I can honestly say this was one of the most thrilling games I’ve ever been a part of,” said Kennedy.

“We all had been praying the pot would go, to end the bingo card madness.”

While the winner or winners, who have not yet been announced, will no doubt be happy with their long weekend luck, Kennedy said the real champions are the charitable groups supported by the Kinsmen Club of Winnipeg, which donates a portion of the proceeds from each bingo card sold.

“The big winner in all of this bingo madness has been the multiple charities and organizations that Kinsmen has been able to help, with literally millions being given away.”

