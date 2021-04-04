Menu

Canada

Bianca Andreescu out of Billie Jean King Cup after Miami Open ankle injury

By Staff Reuters
Posted April 4, 2021 8:11 pm
Canada's Bianca Andreescu makes a backhand return during her second round match against Taiwan's Hsieh Su-Wei at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. View image in full screen
Canada's Bianca Andreescu makes a backhand return during her second round match against Taiwan's Hsieh Su-Wei at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)

The ankle injury that forced Bianca Andreescu to withdraw from Saturday’s Miami Open final will keep her from playing for Canada at the Billie Jean King Cup later this month.

“I’m relieved to say that there is no serious injury and with some rest and preparation, I will be back very soon,” the 20-year-old posted Sunday on Instagram.

Read more: Canada’s Bianca Andreescu retires with ankle injury, loses to Barty in Miami Open final

“This does mean that, unfortunately, I won’t be able to compete in the Billie Jean Cup. I love representing Canada, so this decision was not easy but I want to make sure I’m ready for the clay court swing ahead and for the rest of the season.”

Canada is scheduled face Serbia in the Billie Jean King Cup playoffs on April 16-17 in Kraljevo, Serbia.

Tennis star Bianca Andreescu on not playing in this year's U.S. open – Sep 16, 2020
Tennis star Bianca Andreescu on not playing in this year’s U.S. open – Sep 16, 2020

Formerly known as the Fed Cup, the international team competition was renamed for the tennis pioneer in 2020.

Andreescu was losing 6-3, 4-0 to world No. 1 Ashleigh Barty of Australia on Saturday when she was forced to retire due to her injured right ankle.

Andreescu was competing in her first final since winning the 2019 U.S. Open. She returned from a 16-month layoff in February after suffering a left knee injury at the WTA Finals in China in October 2019.

© 2021 Reuters
