Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Graffiti on London, Ont., historic tank cleaned up following reported vandalism: police

By Staff 980 CFPL
Posted April 4, 2021 1:01 pm
The Holy Roller is a Sherman Tank that landed at D-Day and fought until the end of World War II. View image in full screen
The Holy Roller is a Sherman Tank that landed at D-Day and fought until the end of World War II. Grant MacDonald/Twitter

London police are investigating after the Holy Roller at Victoria Park was reportedly vandalized with graffiti Saturday.

The Holy Roller is a Sherman tank that landed at D-Day and fought until the end of World War II.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say the graffiti has since been cleaned by members of the Holy Roller Restoration Project.

Trending Stories

They’re asking anyone with information regarding this incident to contact them.

London’s Holy Roller tank has stood guard at the north end of Victoria Park since 1956 — for more than six decades.

Read more: London’s 1st Hussars launch fundraising campaign to preserve historic Holy Roller tank

It serves as a reminder of the local sacrifices made and the lives lost during the Second World War.

In October 2020, London’s 1st Hussars launched a fundraising campaign to preserve the historic tank with a goal of raising $250,000.

As of April 4, the fundraiser has collected $95,220 in donations.

–With files from 980 CFPL’s Matthew Trevithick 

Click to play video: 'Sharing our military history and heritage with youth' Sharing our military history and heritage with youth
Sharing our military history and heritage with youth – Nov 11, 2020
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
PoliceLondon PoliceHistoryVandalismGraffitiVictoria Parkholy rollerHoly Roller vandalism graffiti LondonLondon Holy Roller

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers