Graffiti on London, Ont., historic tank cleaned up following reported vandalism: police

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

London police are investigating after the Holy Roller at Victoria Park was reportedly vandalized with graffiti Saturday.

The Holy Roller is a Sherman tank that landed at D-Day and fought until the end of World War II.

@lpsmediaoffice @PCElliottLPS @LPSDepBetts i was in vic park for a walk and this is what saw on holy roller pic.twitter.com/5A6gDzmFsB — Grant MacDonald (@GrantMa07619526) April 3, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

Police say the graffiti has since been cleaned by members of the Holy Roller Restoration Project.

They’re asking anyone with information regarding this incident to contact them.

London’s Holy Roller tank has stood guard at the north end of Victoria Park since 1956 — for more than six decades.

It serves as a reminder of the local sacrifices made and the lives lost during the Second World War.

In October 2020, London’s 1st Hussars launched a fundraising campaign to preserve the historic tank with a goal of raising $250,000.

As of April 4, the fundraiser has collected $95,220 in donations.

–With files from 980 CFPL’s Matthew Trevithick

5:38 Sharing our military history and heritage with youth Sharing our military history and heritage with youth – Nov 11, 2020