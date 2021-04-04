Graffiti on London, Ont., historic tank cleaned up following reported vandalism: police

London police are investigating after the Holy Roller at Victoria Park was reportedly vandalized with graffiti Saturday.
The Holy Roller is a Sherman tank that landed at D-Day and fought until the end of World War II.
Police say the graffiti has since been cleaned by members of the Holy Roller Restoration Project.
They’re asking anyone with information regarding this incident to contact them.
London’s Holy Roller tank has stood guard at the north end of Victoria Park since 1956 — for more than six decades.
It serves as a reminder of the local sacrifices made and the lives lost during the Second World War.
In October 2020, London’s 1st Hussars launched a fundraising campaign to preserve the historic tank with a goal of raising $250,000.
As of April 4, the fundraiser has collected $95,220 in donations.
–With files from 980 CFPL’s Matthew Trevithick
