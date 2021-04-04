Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Fire that followed a reported explosion at an Alberta oilfield site is under control

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 4, 2021 11:53 am
Crews battle a fire at an oilfield site west of Grande Prairie, Alta., after reports of an overnight explosion, Saturday, April 3, 2021. View image in full screen
Crews battle a fire at an oilfield site west of Grande Prairie, Alta., after reports of an overnight explosion, Saturday, April 3, 2021. Google Earth, Credit

County officials in northwest Alberta said a fire that followed a report of an early-morning explosion at an oilfield lease site is under control, and air-quality monitoring has determined there’s no risk to the public.

Jason Nesbitt, deputy fire chief with the County of Grande Prairie Fire Services, said winds blew smoke from the blaze north instead of east which it typically does, meaning the smoke blew away from most populated areas.

It also meant the smoke was pushed away from a migratory bird sanctuary on Saskatoon Lake, at least a few kilometres away from the fire.

READ MORE: Northern Alberta residents put on evacuation alert after oilfield site explosion

The Grande Prairie Regional Emergency Partnership said in a statement that crews were dispatched to a reported explosion at the Anegada Oil Corporation site at around 2:40 a.m., and found a large fire involving several tanks which contain crude oil and produced water when they arrived.

Story continues below advertisement

The statement said some residents were told by RCMP to get ready to evacuate, but the fire was brought under control later in the morning.

Nesbitt said there were no injuries reported, and that the company’s firefighting team had reached the site and were taking over the job of putting the fire out.

READ MORE: Explosion injures 3 people at northern Alberta oil and gas site

He said he believed all product had been contained within the site.

Cara Tobin of the Alberta Energy Regulator said staff from the agency had arrived at the site Saturday, but that it would likely be a while before the cause of the explosion and fire is determined.

A call to Anegada Oil Corporation on Saturday was not returned.

Click to play video: 'Alberta will start paying out $1B in federal oilfield cleanup grants May 1' Alberta will start paying out $1B in federal oilfield cleanup grants May 1
Alberta will start paying out $1B in federal oilfield cleanup grants May 1 – Apr 24, 2020
Related News
© 2021 The Canadian Press
Grande PrairieGrande Prairie CountyAlberta oilfield explosionAlberta oilfield siteAlberta oilfield fireAnegada Oil Corporation siteCounty of Grande Prairie Fire Services

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers