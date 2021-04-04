‘SNL’ spoofs Matt Gaetz, Lil Nas X controversies with Britney Spears talk show

Send this page to someone via email

Saturday Night Live (SNL), took jabs at several celebrities and public figures in its newest cold-open, this time re-using a spoofed talk show hosted by pop star Britney Spears.

Titled “Oops, you did it again,” this week’s iteration of the show featured Republican Representative Matt Gaetz, Lil Nas X and Looney Tunes cartoon character Pepé Le Pew.

Spears, who was again reprised by cast member Chloe Fineman, welcomed everyone to the show that “shined a light on the social pariahs of the week.”

Before introducing her first guest, Spears gave a shoutout to her sponsor — the U.S. State of Georgia, which was “voted best place not to vote.”

Story continues below advertisement

7:46 ‘SNL’ spoofs Britney Spears talk show with Ted Cruz, Andrew Cuomo ‘SNL’ spoofs Britney Spears talk show with Ted Cruz, Andrew Cuomo – Feb 21, 2021

Spears then introduced rapper Lil Nas X on the show, who she described as attacked by the “rare combo of the Catholic Church and Nike.”

The rapper landed in hot water last week after releasing a music video many Christian and conservative figures construed as devil worship. In the video, he also was depicted wearing custom-made Nike Satan shoes, which prompted legal action from the sportswear company against the shoes’ designer.

“People are just afraid of me because I’m different, but really I’m just your typical gay Black country rap sneaker entrepreneur,” said the rapper, played by cast member Chris Redd.

Spears’ next guest was Pepé Le Pew, a French skunk known who was “cancelled” from the upcoming Space Jam movie over his aggressive romantic advances.

Story continues below advertisement

“I realized Pepé love women, but what Pepé need to do now is listen to women … and I am in treatment for sex addiction,” said the skunk, who was played by Kate McKinnon.

9:00 Game show seeks to answer who can get COVID-19 vaccine on ‘SNL’ Game show seeks to answer who can get COVID-19 vaccine on ‘SNL’ – Feb 28, 2021

Last up on the show was Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz, who made headlines last week after news reports revealed he was under federal investigation for possible sex trafficking.

“I don’t know Matt, I think I can spot a teen predator when I see one — after all, I was on Mickey Mouse Club!” said Spears.

After being asked how these allegations could affect his re-election in the future, Gaetz, who was played by Pete Davidson, responded with: “Weirdly in my district, they might help.”