Environment

High wildfire danger levels in Manitoba lead to travel restrictions

By Dan Vadeboncoeur Global News
Photo shows wildfires approaching Manitoba communities.
Photo shows wildfires approaching Manitoba communities. @lilly_006 / Twitter

The Manitoba Wildfire Service is restricting travel in the southwest and eastern parts of the province, citing heightened fire danger levels as the reason.

The restricted areas include from PR 319 east to the Ontario border, from the U.S. border north to Lake Winnipeg, as well as the Winnipeg River including the Mars Hill Wildlife Management Area.

Similar restrictions are in place for the Turtle Mountain and Spruce Woods provincial parks. Also affected are Moose Lake, Birch Point, Marchand, Woodridge, Whiteshell, Whitemouth Falls, William Lake and Criddle/Vane Homestead provincial parks.

Photo shows wildfires approaching Manitoba communities.
Photo shows wildfires approaching Manitoba communities. @lilly_006 / Twitter

Level 2 travel restrictions in the area mean that motorized backcountry travel such as on ATVs is prohibited in this area, camping is restricted to developed campgrounds and campfires are also being limited.

Maps and more details can be found on the Wildfire Service website.

The province says outdoor industry professionals and outfitters should contact local Manitoba Conservation and Climate offices for more information.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Forest FireManitoba wildfiremanitoba forest firescamping in manitobamanitoba camping restrictionsoffroading in manitobawildfire restrictions

